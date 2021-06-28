Venezuela vs Peru: Lineups of the match of day 5 in the Copa América 2021

The Venezuelan National Team gambles its permanence in the Copa América Brasil 2021, when it faces the Peruvian National Team, for a place in the next round of the Continental tournament, in the action of Day 5 of Group A.

The Vinotinto team led by the Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro he is urged on a win to be able to secure his pass to the knockout round and avoid staying in the first phase.

While the Peruvian box of the Argentine strategist Ricardo Gareca The draw is enough to seal his pass to the round of the Quarterfinals in the Copa América Brasil 2021, waiting for his rival to leave Group B.

This is the lineup of @SeleVinotinto to face @SeleccionPeru at 5:00 pm (VEN) for the date 5️⃣ of the # CopaAmérica. # VibraElContinente #Vinotinto pic.twitter.com/8ejlU2m4sD – La Vinotinto (@SeleVinotinto) June 27, 2021

ALIGNMENTS

VENEZUELA

1 Wuilker Fariñez (P) 2 Nahuel Ferraresi 3 Mikel Villanueva 5 Junior Moreno 7 Jefferson Savarino 11 Sergio Córdova 14 Luis Mago 16 Roberto Rosales (C) 20 Ronald Hernández 23 Cristian Casseres Jr. 26 Edson Castillo

PERU

1 Pedro Gallese (P) 3 Aldo Corzo 5 Miguel Araujo 22 Alexander Callens 6 Miguel Trauco 13 Renato Tapia 19 Yoshimar Yotún 18 André Carrillo 8 Sergio Peña 10 Christian Cueva 9 Gianluca Lapadula

Team confirmed! ⚪️ This is the eleven of our @SeleccionPeru to face @SeleVinotinto in Brasilia. Let’s go guys! # UnidosPorNuestrosColores # ArribaPerú pic.twitter.com/z82vWgaSDI – Peruvian Selection (@SeleccionPeru) June 27, 2021

