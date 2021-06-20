Venezuela vs Ecuador: Schedule, probable lineups and where to watch the Copa América match

The Venezuelan National Team will seek to stay in the fight for a place in the next phase of the Copa América Brasil 2021, facing the Ecuadorian National Team on matchday 3 of Group A; to be held this Sunday, June 20 at 4:00 p.m. Central Mexico time by Sky Sports on channel 510.

The Vinotinto team led by the Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro It comes from rescuing a draw against the Colombian National Team to place itself in third position with one unit in two games played.

While the Ecuadorian cadre of the Colombian strategist Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez It comes after resting on the second day in the Copa América 2021 and staying in the penultimate place without points.

Venezuelans and Ecuadorians will meet for the sixth time in the last 10 years, with a balance of one victory per side and three draws, seven goals in favor of the Ecuadorian team and six for the Venezuelan side

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS OF VENEZUELA VS ECUADOR IN THE 2021 CUP AMERICA:

VENEZUELA

Joel Graterol (P) Junior Moreno Francisco La Mantía Fernando Aristeguieta José Ramírez Luis Mago Alexander González Cristian Cásseres Jr Bernaldo Manzano Yohan Cumana Adrián Martinez

ECUADOR

Pedro Ortiz

Pedro Hincapie Reyna

Robert Arboleda

Pervis Estupiñán

Angelo Preciado

Moises caicedo

Sebastian Mendez

Fidel Martinez

Gonzalo silver

Enner Valencia

Michael Estrada

