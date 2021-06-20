Venezuela vs Ecuador: Lineups of the match of day 3 in the Copa América

The Venezuelan National Team will seek to maintain its aspirations for the next round in the Copa América edition, when it faces the Ecuadorian National Team within the action of Day 3 of Group A.

The whole of the Vinotinto that directs the Portuguese coach José Peseiro comes from equalizing against the Selection of Colombia and fall in his debut against Brazil, to be placed in the third position with a point.

While the Ecuadorian cadre of the Colombian strategist Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez He comes from resting on the second date of the continental tournament and from falling on the first day against the coffee growers.

ALIGNMENTS

VENEZUELA

1 W. Fariñez (P) 21 A. González 4 J. Velázquez 28 L. Martínez 14 L. Del Pino 27 Y. Cumana 13 José Martínez 5 J. Moreno 26 E. Castillo 23 C. Cásseres 9 F. Aristeguieta

ECUADOR

12 P. Ortiz (P) 17 A. Preciado 4 R. Arbolera 3 P. Hincapié 7 P. Estupiñan 15 Ángel Mena 20 J. Méndez 23 M. Caicedo 18 A. Preciado 9 L. Campaña 13 E. Valencia

