Venezuela vs. Ecuador: line-ups, schedules and where to watch the game

For the second time in the America Cup the Tricolor will go into action, this time against Venezuela at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Ecuador It will arrive in need of a triumph that will cut off the streak of three consecutive defeats that they have between the Qualifiers and the Cup.

These two rivals have not met since June 2, 2019 in Miami, United States, in a duel that ended 1-1 with goals from Roberto Rosales (Ven) and Enner Valencia (Ecu). And if we go further back, the Ecuadorian team has 10 years without losing against Vinotinto.

Ecuador’s last defeat against Venezuela was in the 2011 Copa América, on the second day of Group B with a solitary goal from César “Maestrico” González. From there, La Tri has not given its arm to twist in these duels.

So far Gustavo Alfaro’s process goes as follows: defeat against Argentina (1-0), victories against Uruguay (4-2), Bolivia (2-3) and Colombia (6-1). Then they fell three times in a row: Brazil (2-0), Peru (1-2) and Colombia (1-0), the latter for Copa América. The rest are for Qualifiers, in which they go third with 9 points.

Probable lineups

Venezuela: Wuilker Fariñez; Alexander González, Francisco La Mantia, Adrián Martínez, Luis Mago, Yohan Cumana; José Martínez, Júnior Moreno, Bernaldo Manzano, Cristian Cásseres; Fernando Aristeguieta. DT: José Peseiro.

Ecuador: Pedro Ortiz; Ángelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán; Gonzalo Plata, Jhegson Méndez, Moisés Caicedo, Fidel Martínez; Enner Valencia and Michael Estrada. DT: Gustavo Alfaro.

History between Ecuador and Venezuela

Games: 28

Venezuela: 10 wins

Ecuador: 14 wins

Draws: 4 times

In Copa América they have played three times and Ecuador won two. Venezuela won in the last presentation.

Schedules and where to see Venezuela vs. Ecuador

Stadium: Olympic Nilton Santos from Rio de Janeiro.

Referee: Roberto Tobar (Chile)

Group A – Matchday 3

United States: 4:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET / TUDN and Fox Sports App

Ecuador: 4:00 p.m. / DirecTV Sports / TC Television and ECDF YouTube

Uruguay: 6:00 p.m. / DirecTV Sports and DirecTV GO

Brazil: 6:00 p.m. / Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports App

Argentina: 6:00 p.m. / TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports and DirecTV Sports

Paraguay: 5:00 p.m. / Tigo Sports and Tigo Sports +

Chile: 5:00 p.m. / DirecTV Sports and TNT Sports

Bolivia: 5:00 p.m. / Tigo Sports

Venezuela: 5:00 p.m. / DirecTV Sports (Simple TV), IVC and TLT

Colombia: 4:00 p.m. / DirecTV Sports, Win Sports, Caracol TV, Caracol Play

Peru: 4:00 p.m. / DirecTV Sports, DirecTV GO and América TV

Mexico: 4:00 p.m. / Sky Sports and Fanatiz