MADRID, May 8 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges this Friday against 31 people, including two Americans, for their alleged involvement in the alleged naval incursion on the Venezuelan coasts of La Guaira as part of ‘Operation Gideon’ to overthrow the government of the President, Nicolás Mature.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab, who has indicated that Americans have been identified as Luke Denman and Airan Berry, has reported that they will both face charges of terrorism, conspiracy and arms trafficking. “All these crimes to the detriment of the Venezuelan State,” he clarified during a press conference.

Denman appeared a few days ago in a video broadcast by Maduro in which the alleged “mercenary” admitted his participation. In the images, the American assured that his objective was to gain control of the Caracas airport to facilitate the arrival of planes, one of which would take Maduro to the United States.

According to the Government’s version of what happened over the weekend in La Guaira, “a group of mercenaries and terrorists” trained in Colombia with the support of the United States tried to enter Venezuela along the Macuto coast, where they met with the resistance of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB). At least eight would have died.

As Saab stressed this Friday, “these groups entered by sea to reach the center of the country directly, since the land borders are too far from the capital region, where they planned to act.”

“They were not a few men in shorts and unarmed. Until now, trucks adapted to carry high-powered machine guns, tactical equipment, 4 rifles and 21 pistols have been seized,” he asserted before explaining that “product of the intelligence information he manages. the State’s plans failed. “

For the attorney general, “this act of aggression has historical connections, not only with the Bay of Pigs invasion but also with the Nicaraguan Contra and the mercenaries who destroyed entire cities in Syria.”

In this sense, he has once again linked the operation with Colombia and has assured that the “mercenaries” have been trained in the Latin American country. “Colombia has become a base of operations to attack Venezuela and its people,” he said before accusing Bogotá of being Venezuela “what Honduras was to Nicaragua in the 1980s: a lair to form an irregular army destined to attack the neighbor. “

DETENTION ORDERS

The Prosecutor’s Office, which has indicated that it has requested a score of arrest warrants, has stressed that among these requests is the arrest of the director of the American security company Silvercorp, Jordan Goudreau, a former decorated green beret who was in Iraq and Afghanistan that has ensured that the operation to overthrow Maduro continues.

“We demand an end to the attacks from Colombia and the United States,” said Saab, who insists that Goudreau is in the United States “so calm.”

On this matter, Goudreau has said that he tried to speak with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to update him on ‘Operation Gideon’, but has assured that he did not succeed. Trump, for his part, has emphasized that Washington has had nothing to do with what happened.

Goudreau has also confirmed that he signed a contract with opposition leader Juan Guaidó for $ 212 million for ‘Operation Gideon’, specifying that it was on October 16. But he would only have received $ 50,000 through political consultant Juan José Rendón.

The opposition would have promised to pay the rest later, although it has not done so, according to Goudreau, who assures that “they have money in the United States in a Citgo account,” the US subsidiary of the Venezuelan oil company, PDVSA, that the Casa Blanca has brought Guaidó under control. “They had the money to pay me but they did not pay me,” he reproached.

Guaidó, for his part, has accused the president of being responsible and has assured that he himself “knew about the operation, infiltrated them and waited for them to massacre them.”

“The dictatorship insists on lying. A dictatorship whose record is very clear of massacres such as that of the Guanare prison, but also like that of Oscar Pérez, the murder of Fernando Albán, Cesita, Neomar Lander. In this action (alleged foreign invasion), as the usurper said on Monday, (…) they were waiting for them to massacre them, “he said.