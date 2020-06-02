MADRID, Jun 2 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Venezuela’s oil minister, Tarek El Aissami, has described as “successful” the first day of the new gasoline distribution plan in the Caribbean country, which foresees an increase in the price of fuel.

“The fuel payment modality has been an extraordinary day, we are going to adjust until we correct everything. We overcame some inconveniences,” said El Aissami at a press conference collected by the newspaper ‘El Universal’.

Likewise, it has reported that it has been decided to adjust some aspects regarding the supply of gasoline and, in this sense, it has been transferred that this Tuesday they will be able to refuel cars with license plates finished in 3 and 4 from 05:00 to 17:00.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced on Saturday a new gasoline distribution plan that implies an increase in its price. They will open 200 new gas stations that will sell fuel at an international price: 0.5 dollars (about 0.45 euros) per liter.

At the same time, the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, through the Operational Zone of Integral Maritime and Eastern Insular Defense, has announced through its account on the social network Twitter that the Iranian ship ‘Clavel’, the fifth envoy by Iran to Venezuela loaded with fuel and derived materials to be able to process gasoline, it has already arrived in the Latin American country.

COLLABORATION BETWEEN BOTH COUNTRIES

The Government of Iran has offered this Monday to send more ships with oil to Venezuela if so requested by the Executive of Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuela is home to the world’s largest oil fields but an outdated industry and the fact that sanctions prevent it from further refining in the United States have sparked a new period of famine.

To make up for the lack of fuel, Maduro has turned to an old ally, Iran, with whom Venezuela cooperates closely in different fields, including energy, since the time of Hugo Chávez and Mahmud Ahmadineyad.

The United States Government, for its part, has threatened to block these supplies, and Maduro has ordered the Armed Forces to protect them.