MADRID, May 14 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Venezuela has denounced to the United Nations and the Security Council the “Operation Gideon”, the failed incursion of a group of mercenaries that would aim to overthrow the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro.

In a 13-page letter sent to the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reports that “between May 3 and 4, armed groups of mercenaries and terrorists, trained, financed and protected by the governments of Colombia and the United States, entered the Venezuelan territory illegally with the declared objective of perpetrating criminal acts against our people. “

Also of “executing the assassination of the president, Nicolás Maduro, destroying the system of liberties and rights of our independent and sovereign nation” in order to “impose a violent regime of colonial plunder never seen before in our history,” according to the letter, signed by the permanent representative of Venezuela to the UN, ambassador Samuel Moncada.

According to Maduro, “a group of mercenaries and terrorists” trained in Colombia with the support of the United States tried to enter the morning of May 3 in Venezuela off the coast of Macuto, but they ran into Venezuelan troops. At least eight died and more than 30, including two Americans, were detained.

The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the naval incursion is part of ‘Operation Gideon’, which it defines as a new attempt by the self-proclaimed “president in charge” of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, to overthrow Maduro by military means, for which he would have signed a $ 212 million contract with Silvercorp.

On Monday, Juan José Rendón and deputy Sergio Vergara, two Guaidó advisers, who acknowledged having hired the US company Silvercorp to launch the operation and overthrow the Maduro government, resigned.

Guaidó, like the United States and Colombia, has completely distanced itself from the naval incursion and has accused ‘Chavismo’ of mounting a new “pot” (assembly) to divert attention from internal problems, including the pandemic of coronavirus.