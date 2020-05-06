MADRID, May 6 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, has denounced this Tuesday an “attack” on the National Electric System of the Latin American country.

“We must report that the National Electric System suffered an attack on its transmission lines on trunk 765,” Rodríguez has indicated through his Twitter account, an event that occurs “just hours after the frustrated attempt of a terrorist incursion against Venezuela. ” “We are already in the process of recovering the service,” he said.

The Venezuelan newspaper ‘El Universal’ has reported that, around 3:30 p.m. (local time), blackouts have been registered in areas of Greater Caracas, Florida, El Hatillo, Los Teques, Chacao, Santa Monica, Las Mercedes, Los Palos Grandes, Los Chaguaramos, Bello Monte Hills, Baruta, Sabana Grande, El Valle and January 23.

In addition, other states, such as Anzóategui, Monagas, Carabobo, Zulia, Yaracuy, Mérida, Nueva Esparta, Aragua, Táchira and Lara have been affected. In this sense, several users of the social network Twitter have also reported different blackouts.

For his part, the self-proclaimed “president in charge” of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, has spoken about this fact on the aforementioned social network and has criticized that “while the dictatorship lies about the massacre in Guanare, the discontent in the Armed Forces and the confrontation in Petare, can not cover the electrical collapse that has 16 states today without light. “

THE ALLEGED RAID

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has denounced that “a group of mercenaries and terrorists” tried to enter Venezuela along the coast of La Guaira, meeting with the opposition of the Venezuelan troops. At least eight died and thirteen have been detained, including two Americans.

According to the version offered by the Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office, the opposition led by Guaidó would have signed a $ 212 million contract with the US company Silvercorp, dedicated to security and defense issues, to oust Maduro from power.

Silvercorp director Jordan Goudreau, a former decorated US green beret who was in Iraq and Afghanistan, has confirmed this in public statements made on social media and in the press in recent days and has warned that ‘Operation Gedeon’ against Maduro keep going.