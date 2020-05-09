The contract included the use of precision missiles even in “high collateral damage areas”

MADRID, May 9 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Minister of Communication of Venezuela, Jorge Rodriguez, has assured this Saturday that the contract for ‘Operation Gideon’, the alleged attempted coup invasion denounced by Caracas, included the payment of a “success bonus” of 10 million dollars in the case of succeeding.

“The Service Provider Advisors will advise and assist the Associated Group in planning and executing an operation to capture / detain / eliminate Nicolás Maduro, eliminate the current regime and install the renowned Venezuelan President Juan Guaidó,” states the text of the document. , referring to the opposition leader of the National Assembly of Venezuela.

For this, according to the contract, Silvercorp would provide an Immediate Reaction Group destined to carry out operations in various parts of the country under Guaidó’s orders. If the elimination of President Maduro was carried out, the incoming government promised to pay a ‘Success Bonus’ of $ 10 million, although it is not specified whether it is for each participant or in total.

Of the 47 pages of the contract, the authenticity of which is denied by Guaidó, only seven have been published.

Now, Rodríguez has revealed some details: the part of the contract is made up of 13 adjuncts who carry out the different phases of ‘Operation Gideon’.

In its first articles it defines three groups: Associate (ex-Venezuelan military), Advisors (personnel of the service provider, that is, Silvercorp) and that of Tasks (partners). The chain of command for the operation was headed by Juan Guaidó (commander in chief), Sergio Vergara (general supervisor of the project), Juan José Rendón (chief strategist) and a commander at the site “to be determined”.

The information comes from the annexes to the contract signed by Juan José Rendón, Sergio Vergara and Juan Guaidó –representatives of the Venezuelan opposition– with the US company Silvercorp.

The first seven pages were displayed by the owner of Silvercorp himself, the former American green beret Jordan Goudreao, on May 3, the day when a first outpost that tried to enter Venezuela through the beaches of Macuto, near the border, was dismantled. with Colombia.

“DEADLY FORCE”

The Silvercorp shock force was likewise empowered to arrest any person (civilian or military) “who interferes with the accomplishment of the mission” and to employ “deadly force” in riot control and the laser in detention centers, an instrument that “It temporarily incapacitates a person through electromuscular disruption.”

In addition, Silvercorp personnel “are authorized to approve attacks against the following targets in areas of high collateral damage: military leadership of the old regime, non-military elements of command and control of the previous regime (…). The use of all Conventional types of weapons are allowed. ” At that point they include the precision guided bombs and M18A1 mines, among others.

The contract declares as “illegitimate hostile forces” the “security forces of the old regime, conventional and / or unconventional air, land, and naval forces.”

Furthermore, contractors would receive medical attention if they were injured during the attack and compensation of $ 450,000 to the closest relatives of any member of the Task Force who died and $ 250,000 to anyone who lost a limb or vision during the course of the attack. operation.

All items “recovered” during the operation – gold, cash, art, valuables, assets, vehicles, real estate, money in bank accounts – would be inventoried by Silvercorp, which would hold 14 percent of actual value on commission. or appraisal of these items.

‘OPERATION GEDEÓN’

Up to eight Venezuelan ex-military men and mercenaries died in the invasion attempt in Macuto on May 3. The mercenaries were reportedly trained in Colombia with the support of the United States. In addition, 31 people, including two US citizens, have been arrested and charged with terrorism, conspiracy and arms trafficking.

This Saturday, the arrest of an alleged member of the group in La Guaira, Rafael Enrique Castro Sandoval, alias ‘El Miche’, has been reported.

Goudreau has confirmed that he signed a contract with Guaidó for $ 212 million for ‘Operation Gideon’, specifying that it was on October 16. But he would only have received $ 50,000 through political consultant Juan José Rendón, who has also recognized his signature.

The opposition would have promised to pay the rest later, although it has not done so, according to Goudreau, who assures that “they have money in the United States in a Citgo account,” the US subsidiary of the Venezuelan oil company, PDVSA, that the Casa Blanca has brought Guaidó under control. “They had the money to pay me but they did not pay me,” he reproached.

Guaidó, for his part, has accused the president of being responsible and has assured that he himself “knew about the operation, infiltrated them and waited for them to massacre them.”

On Friday, the Venezuelan Public Ministry requested arrest warrants against Juan José Rendón and Sergio Vergara, as well as Jordan Goudreau. “Given that they are outside the country, we will request their inclusion with a red alert in the Interpol system, as well as their extradition to Venezuelan territory,” explained the attorney general, Tarek William Saab.

“These citizens have publicly and conspicuously expressed in a television appearance that their plan was to kill Venezuelans and their crimes cannot go unpunished,” Saab said. Also, 22 arrest warrants will be activated against another group of people who also participated in the operation against Venezuela.