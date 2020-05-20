MADRID, May 20 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) has reported this Tuesday the “capture” of an alleged new person involved in ‘Operation Gideon’, the failed incursion of a group of mercenaries that would aim to overthrow the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

As explained by the GNB on his Twitter account, the detainee, identified as Víctor Alexis Vásquez Contreras, was in charge of providing a vehicle used for the “frustrated attack”.

Vásquez has been transferred to José Antonio Anzoátegui Airport, where he will receive a commission from the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN).

On the other hand, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, has reacted to the words of the Colombian Defense Minister, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, collected this Tuesday by Noticias Caracol.

Specifically, Trujillo has assured that “the mechanisms (…) will be intensified to identify any possible action by public or uniformed servants that may be related to dictatorial regimes in the region” in reference to the alleged leak of an audio recording that would link Bogotá with ‘Operation Gideon’.

In this context, Arreaza has assessed that “this is how Colombia confesses that its security forces did participate in the mercenary operation against Venezuela, financed by drug trafficking.” “As the operation was unveiled, they then decide to pursue those who gave the information to prevent a bloodbath,” he said in a message posted on his Twitter account.

In the recording in question, the Venezuelan deputy Hernán Alemán – in search and capture since last year – indicates that he had contacts with the retired Venezuelan general, Cliver Alcalá Cordones, in charge of the incursion. In addition, he acknowledges that he was in the training camps of those involved in Riohacha, in northern Colombia.

‘OPERATION GEDEÓN’

Up to eight Venezuelan ex-military personnel and mercenaries died in the attempted invasion on the beaches of Macuto on May 3. The mercenaries were reportedly trained in Colombia with the support of the United States. All 64 detainees, including two Americans, have been charged with terrorism, conspiracy and arms trafficking.

The Venezuelan government has shown part of a contract signed by opposition leader Juan Guaidó with the Silvercorp company led by former US green beret Jordan Goudreau to forcibly depose President Nicolás Maduro.

Goudreau has confirmed the existence of the contract for $ 212 million and that it was signed on October 16. But he would only have received $ 50,000 through political consultant Juan José Rendón, who has also recognized his signature.

Guaidó has completely distanced himself from the raid and has accused ‘Chavismo’ of mounting a new “pot” (assembly) to divert attention from internal problems, including the coronavirus pandemic. It has also denounced these deaths of mercenaries and ex-military personnel as “false positives” and “extrajudicial executions”.