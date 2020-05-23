MADRID, May 23 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Venezuelan ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada, has sent a letter to the United Nations in which he alerts on the threat of “imminent use of military force” by the United States against Iranian ships with fuel for Venezuela, something that has described as an “act of war established in International Law”.

Moncada has criticized in the letter addressed to the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, the application of “unilateral coercive measures” by the United States against Venezuela, which assures that they make “impossible” the purchase of the necessary material to refine oil and turn it into gasoline.

Specifically, he noted that the United States has threatened five Iranian ships heading to Venezuela laden with fuel to “alleviate the current shortage.” In addition, it has maintained that the American authorities have admitted that they exert “pressure” on the companies so that they do not supply gasoline to Venezuela.

“This is a clear example of how the United States Government intends to violate International Law as it exercises authority over the sovereignty of other independent States,” said the representative.

Moncada has transferred that this last action has taken place at a time when ships “with British, Dutch, French and American flags” are bordering their coasts with a “hostile and aggressive” attitude.

In the case of Iranian ships, the Venezuelan representative has specified that any threat or prohibition would constitute a “clear violation of the principles of freedom of international trade and freedom of navigation.”

“CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY”

Likewise, Moncada has alluded to the fact that if the action of the United States against the Iranian ships materialized, this would constitute “not only an armed military aggression”, but has also assured that it would amount to a “crime against humanity”, by transporting supplies “indispensable” during the coronavirus pandemic.

For this reason, it has asked the UN Security Council to adopt the necessary measures to put an end to the “warmongering and criminalist” policies of the US Government to avoid a further escalation of tensions that could endanger “peace, security and the stability “of the country and the region.

Iran has been sending fuel to Venezuela for weeks, in a move viewed suspiciously from the United States, which has imposed sanctions against the two countries. The Venezuelan internal opposition has also denounced this cooperation, in which they see “a new recognition that (the Chavistas) destroyed the oil industry.”