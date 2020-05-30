MADRID, May 30 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Minister of Defense of Venezuela, Vladimir Padrino Lápez, has again identified Colombia as responsible for an “imperial invasion plan” related to the coup plot “Operation Gideon”.

Godfather has also expressed through his official Twitter account his outrage at the arrival of US troops in Colombian territory and has stressed that the Colombian Armed Forces are “humiliated” by the “overwhelming” presence of “the imperial boot”.

The minister recalled a phrase from former President Hugo Chavez: “Colombia is, unfortunately, the beachhead of the Yankee containment strategy in South America and, of course, its base of operations (…). These new bases The military constitutes a real danger against the sovereignty and stability of the region. “

Godfather recalled that “first was Plan Colombia, then the Patriot Plan.” “In addition, military bases in their territory. Now they are sending elite troops with the facade of the fight against drug trafficking. Thus, Colombia is a country occupied by foreign forces, which has failed to stop the production and trafficking of drugs,” he indicated. .

According to the Venezuelan government, “a group of mercenaries and terrorists” trained in Colombia with the support of the United States tried to enter the morning of May 3 in Venezuela along the coast of Macuto, but they ran into Venezuelan troops. At least eight died and more than 30, including two Americans, were detained.

The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the naval incursion of the past is part of ‘Operation Gideon’, which it defines as a new attempt by the self-proclaimed “president in charge” of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, to overthrow Maduro by military means, for which there would be signed a $ 212 million contract with Silvercorp.

On Monday Juan José Rendón and deputy Sergio Vergara, two Guaidó advisers, who acknowledged having hired the US company Silvercorp to launch the operation and overthrow the Maduro government, resigned.

Guaidó, like the United States and Colombia, has completely distanced itself from the naval incursion and has accused ‘Chavismo’ of mounting a new “pot” (assembly) to divert attention from internal problems, including the pandemic of coronavirus.