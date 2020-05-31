USA will send to Colombia a specialized unit of the
Army to collaborate with the Latin American country “in its fight against
narcotics, “said the US Embassy in Bogotá with a statement
published this Thursday.
As reported from the diplomatic headquarters,
it is a brigade of the Security Force Assistance (SFAB, for its
acronym in English), “formed to advise and assist operations in nations
allies ”. Behind this military political maneuver hides a new
provocation to Venezuela and a threat to the entire American continent.
The team of the so-called Southern Command
It will begin its functions from June and will last four months,
advanced the commander of the Colombian Military Forces, Luis Fernando
Navarrese.
“The alliances built throughout
decades with the US, with whom we share democratic values, help us
to enhance our capabilities, “said the military in a video
spread on social networks.
After two consecutive defeats of the USA with
Venezuela: the failure of the maritime invasion and the attempt to prevent the
gas supply from Iran, now they are trying to demonstrate
military force.
While the Colombian senator Iván Cepeda stated: “In
letter to the President of the Republic we express concern about
statement by the Minister of Defense on the support of the Colombian government to
possible intervention of US troops in Venezuela. This merits fit
immediately a pronouncement by the Head of State.
Last Saturday, 23 parliamentarians along with 15 unions
Socialists wrote a letter addressed to President Iván Duque, in which
point to Trujillo having openly supported a possible incursion of
US troops in Venezuela, which “worries and deserves a
pronouncement of the Head of State ”.
Quickly, the Alternative Revolutionary Force of the
Común (FARC), the political party formed after the dissolution of the group
Colombia’s best-known guerilla fighter, released a statement to repudiate the arrival
of the US military: “This threatens national sovereignty and
it is also unconstitutional ”. In other words, the force bench of
Left points out that such decisions should be made in Congress.
While former senator Piedad Córdoba
He denounced this new military provocation, with the endorsement of the Colombian government.
Venezuela despite all these destabilization plans, amid the
Pandemic is giving solutions to the different attacks derived from the blockade.
The empire will once again meet a strong response from the government
and the Venezuelan people.
Sign up to our newsletter