USA will send to Colombia a specialized unit of the

Army to collaborate with the Latin American country “in its fight against

narcotics, “said the US Embassy in Bogotá with a statement

published this Thursday.

As reported from the diplomatic headquarters,

it is a brigade of the Security Force Assistance (SFAB, for its

acronym in English), “formed to advise and assist operations in nations

allies ”. Behind this military political maneuver hides a new

provocation to Venezuela and a threat to the entire American continent.

The team of the so-called Southern Command

It will begin its functions from June and will last four months,

advanced the commander of the Colombian Military Forces, Luis Fernando

Navarrese.

“The alliances built throughout

decades with the US, with whom we share democratic values, help us

to enhance our capabilities, “said the military in a video

spread on social networks.

After two consecutive defeats of the USA with

Venezuela: the failure of the maritime invasion and the attempt to prevent the

gas supply from Iran, now they are trying to demonstrate

military force.

While the Colombian senator Iván Cepeda stated: “In

letter to the President of the Republic we express concern about

statement by the Minister of Defense on the support of the Colombian government to

possible intervention of US troops in Venezuela. This merits fit

immediately a pronouncement by the Head of State.

Last Saturday, 23 parliamentarians along with 15 unions

Socialists wrote a letter addressed to President Iván Duque, in which

point to Trujillo having openly supported a possible incursion of

US troops in Venezuela, which “worries and deserves a

pronouncement of the Head of State ”.

Quickly, the Alternative Revolutionary Force of the

Común (FARC), the political party formed after the dissolution of the group

Colombia’s best-known guerilla fighter, released a statement to repudiate the arrival

of the US military: “This threatens national sovereignty and

it is also unconstitutional ”. In other words, the force bench of

Left points out that such decisions should be made in Congress.

While former senator Piedad Córdoba

He denounced this new military provocation, with the endorsement of the Colombian government.

Venezuela despite all these destabilization plans, amid the

Pandemic is giving solutions to the different attacks derived from the blockade.

The empire will once again meet a strong response from the government

and the Venezuelan people.

Sign up to our newsletter