Venezuela today news Alí Castillo Juniel Querecuto

Selection of Venezuela continues his good defense in the Pre-olympic from baseball of the Americas 2021 and this time they were second base Ali Castillo and the shortstop Juniel Querecuto who combined for a good play and out in this Tuesday’s game (today) June 1, 2021 against Colombia.

Well they say in the baseball that the central line is key and fundamental and this was demonstrated Ali Castillo Y Juniel Querecuto:

# Pre-olympic

• # Colombia 🇨🇴 0 – 0 #Venezuela 🇻🇪

•

| 3rd inning | High |

•

The defensive magic in the second inning of the @TeamBeisbolVe between Alí Castillo and Juniel Querecuto

• # RoadToTokyo #LaQueNosVuelveLocos # PorTuSelección 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/PuOox8mnNC – Team Beisbol Venezuela (@TeamBeisbolVe) June 1, 2021

Venezuela won yesterday, Cuba in the Pre-olympic from baseball of the Americas 2021In part because of his good defense and timely hitting, the same was said and acknowledged by catcher Robinson Chirinos and manager José Alguacil.

TO Ali Castillo already Juniel Querecuto we are used to seeing him with good defensive plays in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) with the Águilas de Zulia and the Cardenales de Lara respectively.

Image from La Prensa de Lara.