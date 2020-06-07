MADRID, Jun 7 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The self-proclaimed president in charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, has criticized this Saturday the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) by which he assumes the appointment of the members of the National Electoral Council (CNE), responsible for organizing the elections in the country.

“The TSJ does what it wants. There is no ruling that disables, that is going to say how the people want to really have freedom to decide and choose,” Guaidó said in a video published on social networks.

In a longer statement, the self-styled “legitimate government” has stressed that “any electoral authority that is not appointed by the legitimate National Assembly will be rejected and unknown by Venezuela and the democratic world.”

In particular, it rejects the argument of the legislative omission put forward by the TSJ because “there is a parliamentary process underway to appoint the new CNE authorities through the Electoral Nominations Committee” in which, they recall, the official Socialist Party of Venezuela also participates (PSUV).

Furthermore, the statement again appeals to the Armed Forces. “Despite the fact that a large part of Venezuelans have lost all hope in the role of the National Armed Forces, we are obliged to remember and demand that all its members obey the constitutional mandate to which they are owed,” he said.

“It is enough to continue being the protectors of a mafia of drug traffickers, corrupt and allies of international terrorism that oppress all Venezuelans, including the military family,” the “legitimate government” has argued.

In November 2019, the National Assembly appointed the members of the Preliminary Commission that would be in charge of appointing the Electoral Nominations Committee. In December the commission drew up the work calendar and in January a nomination process was opened where 73 people participated and ten were selected.

Once the Electoral Nominations Committee is formed, it must present the work report with the candidates for rectors in plenary and for its election it would be necessary to vote for two-thirds of the deputies, that is, 112 votes, which would require the support of 49 representatives of the ruling party.