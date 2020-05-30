MADRID, May 30 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, has reaffirmed this Friday the “commitment” of the North American country with the National Assembly chaired by the self-proclaimed “president in charge” of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, and has asked the president, Nicolás Maduro, ” cease hostilities. “

“The United States reaffirms its commitment to the legitimate National Assembly of Venezuela and the 100 deputies in all parties under the leadership of interim President Guaidó,” Pompeo said through his account on the Twitter social network. “We call on the old Maduro regime to stop aggressions against this body and its members,” he added.

Pompeo’s words come after a ruling issued by the Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), which supports the parliament of ‘Chavista’ Luis Parra and prohibits the installation of “a parallel or virtual parliament.” This same Friday, for its part, the National Assembly chaired by Guaidó has claimed that it is the only one legitimized in the Caribbean country.

In this context, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, has responded to the US Secretary of State, criticizing that “the Government (of the President of the United States, Donald) Trump insists on intervening in Venezuela’s internal affairs.”

“The United States suffers the worst humanitarian crisis in the world with more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19. Its streets burn with the fury and frustration of a segregated, excluded and humiliated population,” Arreaza said in a message published in the aforementioned social network.

“With its permanent interference, Washington gives unequivocal signs of disorientation and imperialist decline. Despite all the aggressions, Venezuela continues to stand, defending the constitutional, sovereign and socialist path that it chose in peace, democracy and freedom,” he assured.

The schism in the National Assembly occurred on January 5, when the vote was to be held to elect a new parliamentary leadership. The security forces prevented Guaidó and more than one hundred related deputies from entering the Legislative Palace, so the session was held only with the ‘Chavistas’ and minority opposition representatives, who elected Parra. In a parallel vote held in the newsroom of ‘El Nacional’, Guaidó and his team were ratified by the other deputies.

Venezuela already suffers from bicephalia in several institutions due to the political crisis that broke out after the death of Hugo Chávez, in 2013, due to the struggle between ‘Chavismo’ and the opposition for power.

However, the parliamentary crisis is especially relevant because Guaidó’s legitimacy as “president in charge” of the country, as has been recognized by more than 50 governments, is due to his quality as president of the National Assembly, so the Loss of this charge would entail that of the former.