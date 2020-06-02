Venezuela rejects the accusation and blames the US for diverting attention from the protests

MADRID, Jun 2 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The United States has offered this Monday a five million dollar reward in exchange for information that allows Joselit de la Trinidad to “arrest and / or convict” Ramírez Camacho, the superintendent of SUNACRIP, the National Superintendency of Cryptocurrencies of Venezuela, for participating in “transnational organized crime”.

The United States State Department has explained in a statement that Ramírez Camacho, while holding public office, “has violated public confidence by conspiring to launder illicit funds obtained in Venezuela.”

According to the agency led by Mike Pompeo, Rodríguez Camacho was formally accused along with the Venezuelan Oil Minister, Tareck el Aissami, of various transnational crimes, including money laundering, in the southern district of New York.

“The people of Venezuela deserve a government that they have freely chosen and whose officials do not conspire with allies to participate in crimes of robbery of the people” of the Latin American country, the State Department has criticized, which has insisted that the country is committed to the Venezuelans to “restore their democracy through free and fair presidential elections.”

For its part, Venezuela has rejected the accusations about Ramírez, whom he has described as “a distinguished compatriot”, and has specified that these are “unfounded accusations, taken from a mediocre Hollywood script.”

“This new attack clearly responds to the intention of directly affecting the economic policies with which the Venezuelan people face the criminal blockade promoted by the White House fascist government through illegal sanctions,” said the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry. .

Thus, according to the portfolio held by Jorge Arreza, United States, “in the midst of the most important mass protests it has suffered in recent decades and in the midst of its deepest humanitarian crisis in a century, it seeks to distract the attention of the public opinion reinforcing its illegal and coercive practices against Venezuela, with the perverse objective of hindering the right to peace and the development of society. “

Lastly, he insisted that Venezuela denounces to the international community “this system of cynical attacks by the Donald Trump government against the security and integrity of Venezuelan institutions and their officials.”

According to the statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, these “attacks” only renew “their commitment to defend their people’s sovereignty more vigorously against the aggressions of an outlaw government, such as that of Donald Trump.”

The US Justice and State departments announced in March a reward of up to 15 million dollars in exchange for any information that would allow “arrest and / or prosecute” the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, accused of “narcoterrorism.”

The United States has enacted numerous sanctions against Maduro and senior Venezuelan officials for drug trafficking, corruption, and human rights violations. Washington is the main supporter of Juan Guaidó in the international community, whom he recognizes as “president in charge” of Venezuela. Guaidó, who took office in January 2019, has promised to evict Maduro from Miraflores to make way for a democratic transition.