A United States federal appeals court rejected an appeal by Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) to overturn an order issued by a Delaware court allowing the Canadian transnational mining company Crystallex International Corp. to seize shares in the refining unit. of PDVSA in the United States, Citgo Petroleum Corp.

In April 2016, Crystallex received a ruling in its favor issued by the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) due to the fact that in 2008 the late President Hugo Chávez withdrew the concessions from the ‘Las Cristinas’ field. that led to the claim by the mining company in the international tribunal.

The judge of the first circuit of the Federal Court of Delaware, authorized in August 2018 the seizure of Citgo, the main subsidiary of the state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) in the United States, in favor of the Canadian mining company Crystallex, which is demanding payment of the compensation owed for the losses suffered after the expropriation of its concessions and investments in the South American country.

The United States Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia asserted that the first-circuit court has reason to unite the actions of Petróleos de Venezuela from its United States unit, which owns CITGO.

In Judge Leonard Stark’s brief, it is maintained that the District court acted within its jurisdiction when it issued an appeals appeal on the actions of PDV Holding (owner of CITGO) to satisfy Crystallex’s judgment against the Republic of Venezuela. The magistrate maintains that the actions of PDV Holding (CITGO) are not immune to the link.

The lawsuit between the transnational Crystallex International Corp. and the representatives of the Venezuelan state for the non-payment of the debt of more than USD 1.4 billion led to the Delaware court approving, in August 2018, the auction of CITGO shares to pay the debts acquired by Venezuela with the Canadian, for which the United States sheriffs were ordered to proceed with the procedures for the sale, which was subsequently paralyzed.

In the communication from Crystallex’s attorneys, dated August 31, 2018, the sheriffs delivered the order for the sale of the court’s shares to the agent of PDV Holding, Inc on August 24, 2018.

Crystallex had requested that the Court order the sale of the shares as quickly as possible arguing that the Delaware General Corporation Act, incorporated by Rule 69 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, requires that the shares be sold by bailiffs. ” to the highest bidder ”by court order.

The Canadian’s attorneys explained that, based on the aforementioned rule, “as long as the sales order is mailed to PDVSA and is published at least twice during 2 successive weeks”, with “the latest publication of at least 10 days before sale, in a newspaper published “in New Castle County, the sale may continue.

They added that the purpose of advertising is to inform the public and potential bidders of the sale and to promote the offer. “Nothing more is required. And, here, there is no doubt that the sale was advertised far beyond the legal requirements ”says the letter.

Crystallex – said in the aforementioned communication – had no doubts that the sale of the shares would be disclosed worldwide when the Court issued the additional order and, therefore, the legal scheme designed to guarantee the impartiality of the sales process.

Crystallex assured in 2018 in court that Citgo’s shares would be sold at a “fair and adequate price”, which is “the de facto price” is the one received in the judicial sale, as long as all the requirements of the law are met .

PDVSA requested the suspension of that court order without posting a bond. Crystallex’s attorneys at the time assured that PDVSA’s arguments “were without foundation,” and therefore their motion should be denied, particularly given PDVSA and Venezuela’s record of devaluing PDVH and its subsidiaries through transactions that ” they have intentionally “designed to” hinder creditors. “

Once the first procedures were carried out, unexpectedly, the representatives of the government of Nicolás Maduro and those of Crystallex reached an agreement, (the terms of which were kept secret) that included the payment of the debt by installments at the end of 2018 Venezuela paid approximately USD 500 million. However, in January 2019, the agreed commitments were breached, so the legal actions were restarted.

In January 2019, the president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó proclaimed himself interim president with the support of the United States and more than 50 countries, under the argument that the presidential elections held on May 10, 2018, where Nicolás Maduro declared himself the winner were fraudulent.

The legal dispute over CITGO Petroleum Corporation turned into a political battle between Guaidó and the representatives of Nicolás Maduro, who maintains control of the institutions of the Venezuelan government and PDVSA, (who are the legal representatives of PDV Holding, which in turn owns the CITGO shares), as recorded in the company’s records in Delaware.

In February 2019, Guaidó appointed an ad hoc board of directors that took control of CITGO. Luisa Palacios was appointed as president of the new board that the PDVSA subsidiary began to operate immediately.

In March 2019, the Delaware court approved that Guaidó’s legal representatives could intervene in the Crystallex case versus the Republic of Venezuela.

Lawyers appointed by Guaidó for the appeal argued in front of the panel of judges during the hearing on April 15, 2019, that Crystallex’s attempts to collect the additional payments established by the agreement with the Republic of Venezuela, did not take into account the economic reality and the acute humanitarian crisis that the South American country is currently experiencing.

Guaidó’s legal representatives argued that handing over CITGO shares to Crystallex and other creditors for them to be auctioned and thus paying off debts, would be “a mechanism for altering US foreign policy.”

According to legal records, CITGO is valued at USD 8 billion. In its shareholding structure, the Venezuelan state oil subsidiary is 50.1 percent committed to PDVSA bonds, and 49.1 percent to the Russian company Rosneft.

Failure to comply with the Venezuelan state’s commitments to its international creditors led CITGO to be seen as a mechanism to recover its claims. Creditors include, (in addition to Crystallex), ConocoPhillips and Rusoro Mining Ltd. Houston, United States, and bond holders of the republic and PDVSA.

Bond interest payment

In May 2019, the Venezuelan National Assembly, led by Guaidó, approved in the payment of interest of USD 71 million to the holders of the PDVSA 2020 bonds that have a guarantee of 51.9 percent of CITGO shares. Guaidó’s representatives argued that the payment of the bond was made to avoid the seizure of CITGO.

The interim administration must decide on a new interest payment on the aforementioned bonds that matures on October 27, 2019 and is equivalent to about USD 913 million.