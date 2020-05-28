MADRID, May 28 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The majority opposition of Venezuela has claimed Juan Guaidó as president of the National Assembly and, therefore, “president in charge” of the country, after the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) supported Luis Parra, supported by the minority opposition, as head of Parliament.

The Legal Consultancy of the National Assembly has responded in a statement to the ruling issued on Tuesday night (local time) by the TSJ in which it declares “valid” the board of directors of the legislative headquarters headed by Parra.

“The installation of a parallel or virtual parliament is prohibited, which has no legal effect, and any public or private person that lends or gives space for it will be considered in contempt, and any act exercised as such is void,” he said, anticipating possible legal actions against Guaidó.

The schism in the National Assembly occurred on January 5, when the vote was to be held to elect a new parliamentary leadership. The security forces prevented Guaidó and more than one hundred related deputies from entering the Legislative Palace, so the session was held only with the ‘Chavistas’ and minority opposition representatives, who elected Parra. In a parallel vote held in the newsroom of ‘El Nacional’, Guaidó and his team were ratified by the other deputies.

The Legal Consulting of the National Assembly has defended that in the ruling of the TSJ “there is nothing that could distort what actually happened in the session of January 5, 2020”, in which it defends that “the necessary quorum was given to settle and validly sit down “to finally ratify with a” comfortable majority “Guaidó and his team.

In addition, it has rejected the ruling as a legal text because it is a “very cumbersome” document in which “there is no analysis of any evidence whatsoever on the events that occurred on January 5, 2020 in the Legislative Palace.” To this he added that it is signed by “political operators of the regime”.

Venezuela already suffers from bicephalia in several institutions due to the political crisis that broke out after the death of Hugo Chávez, in 2013, due to the struggle between ‘Chavismo’ and the opposition for power.

However, the parliamentary crisis is especially relevant because Guaidó’s legitimacy as “president in charge” of the country, as has been recognized by more than 50 countries, is due to his capacity as president of the National Assembly, so the Loss of this charge would entail that of the former.