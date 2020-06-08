(REUTERS / Manaure Quintero)

The Iranian flag is already flying in downtown Caracas. The democratic leadership of the hemisphere cannot ignore it. It is a provocation that forces us to act.

The devastation of the Venezuelan Nation is profound and the explosiveness of lThe situation is starkly exposed: massive and systematic violation of human rights, pandemic in the midst of a humanitarian drama, collapse of the economy and all public services, an unsolvable energy crisis in a country that was the world paradigm of the oil industry.

Venezuela is a failed state. The tragedy is in sight and does not admit naivety or indifference: total absence of the rule of law, incremental loss of control over the territory and the impossibility of guaranteeing a minimum of human security in any of its multiple dimensions.

Venezuela is also an occupied nation. Anarchy grows with the multiplicity of criminal groups, including the Colombian guerrillas, the drug cartels and Hezbollah cells, vast areas of territory and strategic resources of the country are disputed.

From very early in its destructive action, the Chavista regime gave way to a growing violation of national sovereignty. Numerous and unfathomable agreements with Cuba ensured the systematic looting of wealth and assets, and established the progressive Cuban control of the National Armed Forces and the intelligence and repression apparatus of tyranny.

The convergence of authoritarian regimes and transnational criminal and terrorist organizations configures a kidnapping with the aim of plundering an entire nation, in alliance with an international conglomerate of seditious predatory entrepreneurs and financiers who make life and hide their capitals in the metropolises of the most developed countries. Simultaneously, these groups hide behind the garb of “social demands” and build political facades such as the Sao Paulo Forum or the Puebla Group to conspire against the institutions of the countries that oppose them.

The financial and criminal purpose of occupying Venezuela acquires a critical geopolitical dimension when understanding the degree of participation that the Russian, Chinese and Iranian regimes have in the Venezuelan dynamics and their evident purpose of expanding their influence and actions in the hemisphere, to destabilize to western democracies. The now explicit Iranian presence in Venezuela demonstrates the radicalization of the alliances of the cartel that tyrannizes the country and its decision to entrench itself in power.

Maria Corina Machado

At the hemispheric level, this situation impacts the most fundamental interests of the democracies of the Americas. The West cannot allow a failed and criminal state, occupied by undemocratic powers and terrorist groups from outside the region, in the heart of the continent. At the global level this represents an attack on the very heart of the civilizing notion of liberal and representative democracy, and on the values ​​of Western culture. Just look at the progress of the institutional attack in Spain.

Venezuelans have tried everything to defeat the regime in 21 years of struggle. And the results force us to discard mechanisms that have only served to screw them to power. This we have tried:

For all this, there is only one alternative to definitively evict the criminal conglomerate that develops an unconventional and totally asymmetric conflict against Venezuelans, and that is the formation of an international coalition that deploys an Operation for Peace and Stabilization in Venezuela (OPE) .

Our country is invaded and occupied; the Nation kidnapped, brutalized and looted. With each passing day the suffering of Venezuelans increases with incalculable losses and the regime advances in the destabilization of the hemisphere. Although there is no “right to intervene”, the “obligation to intervene and the Right to Protect” (R2P) is legitimate. To oppose the presence in Venezuela of an international peacekeeping force that assists what remains of our institutions, including the remains of the professional FAN to regain control and pacify the country, is to condemn our Nation to succumb to the total domination of the mafias.

An Operation for Peace and Stabilization (OPE) brings with it the challenge of controlling the territory and neutralizing a complex and organized network of criminal gangs and irregular groups, while stabilizing the country and recovering its productive capacities and the rule of law. It is, therefore, a “Multifaceted peace operation” which must include at least:

From a causal point of view, the success of each of these objectives is a prerequisite for the success of the others.

Therefore, lor ideally, this multifaceted peace operation is not under the aegis of a single organization, but rather made up of a coalition of allies with regional readiness and legitimacy within the framework of the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR), with the participation of organizations and countries with different complementary tasks. For security and disarmament matters, rely on the TIAR platform (which establishes the obligation of mutual aid and common defense of the American Republics), for health and food, UN agencies, for the reconstruction of infrastructure, to rely on the different inter-American mechanisms, and to count on the OAS, the EU and the UN for the monitoring of human rights and the reconstruction of our electoral system.

There are multiple examples in history of successful international interventions, but there are also many cases where aid came too late. The later, longer, more complex and more expensive the operation becomes, and that is precisely what is happening in Venezuela.

The hemisphere has moved in the right direction by applying sanctions to the leaders of the regime and to the state companies used to oxygenate the criminal apparatus. The recent accusations issued by the United States justice against the highest hierarchies of the regime on drug trafficking and terrorism charges, as well as the recently deployed multinational anti-narcotics operation, made up of 22 countries, are firm steps in the construction of a real threat. to tyranny. This places our struggle on the correct plane: the democratic forces against a criminal conglomerate.

However, we must speed up the pace and proceed with new actions:

The emerging phenomenon of the pandemic has caused enormous internal demands on our allies. Without a doubt, a peace and stabilization operation in Venezuela represents the greatest challenge for the West, with its associated risks and costs. This challenge is justified and cannot be postponed in the face of the devastating consequences for hemispheric security of maintaining a criminal regime that every day advances in its purpose of undermining democracies and free societies.

Venezuelans will not rest until we achieve full freedom and the sovereignty of our country. We will transform Venezuela from the enclave of world crime that it is today, to a vigorous nation that promotes democratic coexistence, justice, investments, trade and the well-being of all its citizens.

Liberating Venezuela is essential to stop the operation of world crime forces against the West. It is not just about being in solidarity with Venezuelans. It is about each one assuming their historical responsibility or succumbing to the advance of such an unscrupulous alliance. It is in our hands to prevent it, that is why we must act together, and do it now.

* María Corina Machado is an opposition leader and national coordinator of Vente Venezuela. Twitter: @MariaCorinaYa.