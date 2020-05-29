MADRID, May 29 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The National Assembly chaired by opposition leader Juan Guaidó has issued an open letter to Venezuelans to claim as the only legitimate in the country, in response to the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) that supports the Parliament of ‘Chavista’ Luis Parra, at the same time that he has reiterated that he will continue his “fight” despite the “dictatorial siege”.

“The only National Assembly elected by more than 14 million Venezuelans is the one headed for the period 2020-2021 by the deputy Juan Guaidó as president (…) and his decisions are the only valid and representative of the Legislative Power,” they have declared. the deputies.

Along the same lines, they have ratified their recognition of Guaidó as “president in charge” of Venezuela, “with the aim of consolidating the long-awaited transition to democracy for our country.”

The legislators have argued that “the act undertaken by the false magistrates of the illegitimate Supreme Court of Justice in the last hours lacks any type of legal validity” because “those who emit these acts are complicit and guilty of the deep crisis that Venezuelans are experiencing today “

In addition, they have warned that “it responds to a new tool of repression against the Democrats”, within the framework of a “dictatorial siege” whose true objective would be “to pave the way to unconstitutionally designate supposed electoral authorities and to summon electoral farces “

“Neither the military and police takeover of the Legislative Palace, nor the weight of the bribes or the threats of jail against us were sufficient obstacles to express the voice of millions of Venezuelans in favor of freedom,” they recalled.

And, consequently, they have ratified their “absolute commitment not to give in to the pressures of the dictatorship and to maintain the fight until achieving freedom for Venezuela.” “Our country deserves to get out of this nightmare,” they said.

In this regard, they have again defended the creation of “a national emergency government that prevents the deepening of the humanitarian emergency (…) and consolidates a new and better future for Venezuelans.”

PARLIAMENTARY BICEFALIA

The origin of the last institutional crisis in Venezuela is the ruling that the TSJ issued on Tuesday night (local time) to declare the board of the legislative headquarters headed by Parra “valid”.

“The installation of a parallel or virtual parliament is prohibited, which has no legal effect, and any public or private person that lends or gives space for it will be considered in contempt, and any act exercised as such is void,” he said, anticipating possible legal actions against Guaidó.

The schism in the National Assembly occurred on January 5, when the vote was to be held to elect a new parliamentary leadership. The security forces prevented Guaidó and more than one hundred related deputies from entering the Legislative Palace, so the session was held only with the ‘Chavistas’ and minority opposition representatives, who elected Parra. In a parallel vote held in the newsroom of ‘El Nacional’, Guaidó and his team were ratified by the other deputies.

Venezuela already suffers from bicephalia in several institutions due to the political crisis that broke out after the death of Hugo Chávez, in 2013, due to the struggle between ‘Chavismo’ and the opposition for power.

However, the parliamentary crisis is especially relevant because Guaidó’s legitimacy as “president in charge” of the country, as has been recognized by more than 50 governments, is due to his quality as president of the National Assembly, so the Loss of this charge would entail that of the former.