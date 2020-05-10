MADRID, May 10 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Government of Venezuela has informed this Saturday of the arrest of three other “mercenaries” linked to the operation dismantled last weekend, which according to Caracas was aimed at the overthrow of the Government of Nicolás Maduro.

“Step by step! We have three more captured mercenaries, near Santa Cruz, La Guaira state. Congratulations to the FANB (Bolivarian National Armed Force). You continue to be the protective shield of the homeland with the people. Let’s go for everyone! “said the Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino through his Twitter account.

These arrests take place a day after the Venezuelan authorities confirmed the arrest of two other people linked to this operation, called ‘Operation Gideon’.

Maduro has specified through his Twitter account that these people will be judged “with respect for all their rights.” “They have been surprised with the institutional strength, the organization of the people, the cohesion of the FANB and the strength of the police and intelligence forces. It is the triumph of peace!” Said the president.

On the other hand, the Venezuelan president has once again linked the self-proclaimed “president in charge” of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, with this operation. “Guaidó is reaching the extreme of wanting to kill the president, military leaders, eliminate the political adversary and all public powers,” he said, according to the Venezuelan press.

DEPRIVATION OF FREEDOM FOR INVOLVED

On the other hand, two Venezuelan courts have decreed this very Saturday the deprivation of liberty against those involved so far in ‘Operation Gideon’. Specifically, it has been applied to detainees for the alleged commission of crimes of terrorism, illicit arms trafficking and conspiracy, as reported by the Venezuelan Television chain.

According to the Government’s version of what happened over the weekend in La Guaira, “a group of mercenaries and terrorists” trained in Colombia with the support of the United States tried to enter Venezuela along the Macuto coast, where they met with the resistance of the FANB. At least eight would have died.