MADRID, Jun 13 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The vice president and spokesman of the Government of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, has assured this Saturday that there will be parliamentary elections this year and has highlighted the importance of the appointment of the rectors of the National Electoral Council (CNE) by the Supreme Court of Justice.

Rodríguez has highlighted “faithful compliance with the Constitution” in the process despite the opposition denouncing that this competence corresponds to the National Assembly, controlled by the opposition itself.

The vice president has held a video conference with the accredited diplomatic corps in Venezuela to explain the current political situation. In the conversation, Rodríguez has assured that President Nicolás Maduro has called the opposition on more than 600 occasions for dialogue.

He has also referred to the “deep division” of the opposition. “That has been one of the first obstacles we have had to reaching agreements. It would be much easier if there were only one opposition leadership,” he argued.

The spokesman has also denounced that the opposition uses violence to come to power and has assured that they aspire to provide the wealth of Venezuela to “their boss”, the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

For its part, the US diplomatic mission to Venezuela has expressed its rejection of the appointment of the new CNE rectors. “An independent CNE should protect citizens’ right to vote. Maduro has appointed a CNE that protects him,” said the person in charge of the mission, James Story, on his Twitter account.

For Story, “Venezuelans deserve free and fair elections, and an independent CNE.” “Democracy cannot be intimidated,” said the American diplomat.