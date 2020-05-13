MADRID, May 13 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Colombian Navy has reported that it has removed three NCOs and nine Marines from their posts due to an alleged error that would have caused several speedboats to be “dragged” by waters of the Orinoco River to the territory of Venezuela, where they remain confiscated. .

Caracas has linked these vessels, detected on May 9, with the failed incursion of Venezuelan mercenaries and ex-soldiers in the so-called ‘Gideon’ operation. The Colombian Navy, however, has assured that “they were in a river control device” near the border.

The Colombian institution has determined that there was a “breach of procedures” by the military, that “at the time of the emergency, they were unable to act in a timely manner,” which has led to the “withdrawal” of the “directly responsible” for the integrity of the boats.

“These administrative decisions of withdrawal are adopted in the face of the serious affectation of the service as a consequence of the events that have occurred,” said the Navy, who is keeping the investigation open to determine the degree of responsibility and will of those indicated.

The Navy has also promised in its note to continue surveillance at the border and has advanced that it will seek “the return of the material,” a will that has been reiterated by the institution’s commander, Evelio Ramírez, according to the magazine ‘Semana’. The Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro, does not oppose such delivery, although he has challenged his Colombian counterpart, Iván Duque, to request it himself.

Ramírez, who has visited the area, has acknowledged that in the places where the boats were “they did not meet the conditions of stability of the terrain or secure mooring”, while criticizing that all the boats were together. “With a single stone they scaled all the people,” he said, warning of possible enemy attacks.

The military command has also questioned the lack of reaction of the uniformed officers responsible for these vessels, two decades old and valued at 625 million pesos (148 million euros), since “thus he was resting, he had to react” .

The Maduro government has questioned the version given by Bogotá in recent days. “It is a strange situation, that some artillery boats (…) of lethal use simply let themselves be carried away by the current,” said Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, in a recent interview with the Colombian radio station Caracol Radio.