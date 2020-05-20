The Central Bank of Venezuela has sued the Bank of England to compel it to release $ 1 billion in Venezuelan gold, with the prerogative that after selling it, the profits can be used to fight COVID-19.

Nicolás Maduro’s government has taken this legal action against the British institution because gold is withheld as a result of the sanctions that the United Kingdom and the United States have imposed on Venezuela.

The Venezuelan banking proposal is that the funds be transferred to the United Nations Development Program, so that they are managed by the UN and are used to purchase supplies such as the medical equipment necessary to combat the coronavirus.

The UN confirmed that the Venezuelan entity had communicated its intention to explore this mechanism.

The Central Bank of Venezuela has requested that the transfer be made “as a matter of urgency”, according to the legal claim that it filed on May 14 before a London court, amid speculation that has arisen about the lack of capacity of the the country’s medical system to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite the fact that Venezuela is one of the richest countries in the world in oil, its economy is experiencing serious difficulties due to hyperinflation, serious shortage problems, the paralysis of much of its productive fabric and corruption in many of its administrations, which has been aggravated by international sanctions.

Leaving oil aside, Venezuela produces very little, so it needs to import goods from abroad, and for this it requires access to foreign currency such as the 31 tons of gold bars that are stored in the Bank of England.

To obtain liquidity, they have resorted to the sale of gold reserves that were in the Central Bank of Venezuela to Turkey, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Iran, which is also under United States sanctions.

