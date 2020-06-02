Photo: . /

CARACAS, Venezuela.- Venezuelans woke up from their long oil dream and for the first time accessed gasoline by paying dollarized values, because it simply ceased to be “the cheapest in the world.”

The lines of confused citizens who declare their willingness to pay for gasoline are long, a product that has been dramatically in short supply in recent weeks, although before that the shortage was frequent, but intermittent.

It is gasoline imported from Iran, because Venezuela, the country with the largest oil reserves on the planet, lost with Chavismo-Madurista its ability to produce and offer its own energy, due to various pests ranging from massive corruption, incapacity and neglect Even difficulties in renovating machinery, installations and training personnel due to problems that the Government attributes to the US “imperialist blockade”.

Venezuela woke up from its oil dream with long lines of citizens, still confused, who wanted to pay for gasoline. So far the feared protests have not been recorded.

The truth is that every time an attempt was made to raise the sale price of gasoline, Venezuelans took to the streets to protest, but now there is no record of it and worse with the intensity registered in 1989.

That year, then-President Carlos Andrés Pérez proposed a plan that included the increase in the price of gasoline within a broad package of anti-popular measures that triggered the “Caracazo”, the most violent protests of the return to democracy in 1959 that were settled with hundreds of dead riddled by soldiers and which served as a breeding ground for the coming to power in 1999 of Hugo Chávez.

Now people are crowding at gas stations and agree to prefer the official dollarization of Chávez’s political heir to having to resort to a smuggler usually identified with the Chavismo-Madurista who was charging up to three dollars per liter in recent weeks. Nicolás Maduro’s government now charges them half a dollar per liter.

The new price system began to be implemented yesterday, Monday, and largely reverses the policy of strong subsidies that reigned for decades and decades in that nation.

Defying US threats, Iran sent five gasoline ships to Venezuela whose ruler announced he would personally appreciate it in Tehran.

“I am obliged to go to personally thank the Iranian people,” Maduro said without specifying the date of the visit, which he must carry out on stealth flights because he and his lieutenants weigh rewards of up to $ 15 million per head offered by the United States to whom collaborate to be tried for narcoterrorism and other crimes.

TWO PRICES FOR THE SAME GASOLINE

Maduro’s government announced two levels of sales: Drivers can buy up to 120 liters of gasoline in local currency per month at a price equivalent to 25 cents per liter, which goes to $ 0.50 if the quota is exceeded.

In addition, and for “engines,” Maduro announced that those who want to buy gasoline will be able to do so at a price of 5,000 bolivars or two cents per liter up to a maximum of 60 liters per month.

In the case of the 50 cents or its equivalent “they can pay it in bolivars, in petros (cryptocurrency), in convertible currencies,” said the oil minister, Tareck El Aissami, one of the figures of madness for whose capture the reward is ten million dollars.

PDVSA President Asdrúbal Chávez, whose head has a smaller reward, acknowledged that “there are still things that we must solve in this process… We ask our people for a little patience while we correct these small details,” he declared before the widespread confusion of authorities and users who do not know exactly how to identify if the sale should be for 25 or 50 cents.

THERE IS NO NATIONAL MONEY AND THE ELECTRONIC COLLECTION IS BAD

In addition to the above, there is a report of a very malfunctioning of electronic payment machines and an acute shortage of local currency, which led some gas stations to collect in dollars in cash that no one knows for sure how they arrive in a blocked country and for the same reason, money laundering from drug trafficking, corruption and other crimes is suspected, and also – obviously on a smaller scale – of remittances from Venezuelan emigrants.

Banks in Venezuela only give in cash a maximum of 100,000 bolivars, equivalent to half a dollar, enough to buy only one liter of gasoline.

In addition, in some gas stations they ask for the Venezuelan identification card plus a bank account to allow the purchase and sale of fuel at the subsidized price, while others required that the vehicles be registered with the governmental “Sistema Patria”, a database used by the Government. to administer social assistance benefits, which led to the suggestion that to access gasoline you must demonstrate being a mature woman.

The plan was to wait for an initial period of 90 days to elapse before then forcing drivers to show the so-called “Carnet de la Patria” to want to get their fuel.

MATURO SAYS GUAIDÓ IS IN AN EMBASSY

Maduro hinted on Monday that parliamentary leader Juan Guaidó “is hiding in an embassy” in Caracas, something the opponent denied almost immediately through his Twitter account.

The opposition and almost 60 western governments recognize Guaidó as the president in charge of Venezuela and label Maduro as a usurper, because the elections that he claims to have lawfully won were actually carried out without the slightest guarantees having been fulfilled, as he is accused.

“We are facing a real crisis caused by the criminal sanctions of the United States Government,” Maduro said, offering the balance of a gasoline supply plan. “With the complicity of the fugitive from justice -in reference to Guaidó-, hidden in an embassy,” he added.

The Prosecutor’s Office has not reported that it has issued a capture order against the opponent, although it has opened several investigations against him, the latest for his alleged involvement in the two failed raids last May, which resulted in at least 8 dead and fifty detainees.

Justice, there will be justice. You will see », continued Maduro about Guaidó, always without mentioning it directly.

The opponent was considered alluded to and replied on Twitter almost immediately, remembering that a reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Maduro and his lieutenants.

«The dictator must be consuming what he traffics and for which they weigh $ 15,000,000 in reward for it. Maduro, I am where I always am, with people, which you cannot do », wrote Guaidó on the social network.

“They lie to you,” he insisted to deny that he has taken refuge in an embassy, ​​a rumor that has run strongly in recent weeks in Venezuela and has coincided with the confinement – that this same day a stage of flexibilization began – due to the new coronavirus. .

Guaidó unleashed a political storm in January 2019 by failing to recognize Maduro’s legitimacy and proclaiming an interim government led by him.

His Administration has the support of more than 50 countries, despite the fact that he does not control the bureaucracy and the Armed Forces declare themselves loyal to Maduro, who has governed since 2013. (With information from . and other sources)