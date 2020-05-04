CARACAS. The Venezuelan government grew after a maritime attack on the coasts near Caracas, a fact questioned by the opposition, which called it “montage” due to its “inconsistencies” and “contradictions.”

The government shot down some “mercenaries” when they attempted a maritime incursion into the country from Colombia.

The alleged group sought to “increase the spiral of violence and generate chaos in the population,” Interior Minister General Néstor Reverol said in a statement to state television in the early hours of the morning.

“A group of terrorist mercenaries from Colombia tried to carry out an invasion by sea,” added Reverol, without announcing special security measures.

In the action, a speedboat, six trucks, ten rifles and two “machine guns (…) stolen from the Federal Legislative Palace in April 2019 were seized,” Reverol said.

Eight people died in the operation that occurred at dawn and two were detained, said shortly after the president of the National Constituent Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, the second most powerful man in the ruling party.

About the detainees, he announced that one of them, a Venezuelan national, acknowledged having worked with the American Anti-Drug Agency (DEA), a body expelled from the country in 2005 and whom the so-called Bolivarian revolution accuses of promoting drug trafficking and coup d’état. State in Latin America.

The alleged attackers, according to Reverol, used speedboats and reached the shores of Macuto, near La Guaira, a Venezuelan coastal town near the capital, Caracas.

For its part, the Colombian Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations and pointed out that the coasts of La Guaira are more than “490 kilometers from the closest point of coast in Colombia. It is an unfounded accusation, which tries to commit the Government of Colombia in a speculative plot ”.

Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino said on state television that one of the boats sank and so they were looking for possible people and weapons in the water.

The head of the parliament and opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, said that the government is trying to draw attention away from the case of the death of at least 46 inmates in a central-western prison on Friday and the shootings of criminal gangs in a neighborhood of Caracas on Saturday night.

“The regime seeks to divert attention to an alleged event on the coasts (of La Guaira), riddled with inconsistencies, doubts and contradictions,” he said in a statement.

Later, a group of Venezuelan military personnel, some of them retired, published several videos on the Twitter social network in which they claimed responsibility for the “frustrated invasion.”

“Join this liberating feat, let’s reestablish peace and freedom together and the constitutional thread,” says, accompanied by 17 other uniformed men, Robert Colina Parra, alias “Pantera”, who identifies himself in one of these videos as Captain of the Guard. Bolivarian National (GNB, militarized police).

Colina Parra’s connection with these events was previously confirmed by Diosdado Cabello, who assured that the captain is one of the eight deceased.

A spokesman for the US State Department said they had “little reason to believe anything that comes out of the old regime. The regime of (President Nicolás) Maduro has been consistent in using erroneous information to change the focus of his mismanagement in Venezuela. ”

The Maduro government has denounced over the years successive conspiracies and attempted coup d’état against him and ensures that all have the support of the United States government, which seeks to remove him from power.

.