Caracas, Jun 13 . .- The Venezuelan government described this Saturday as « arbitrary » the arrest of the Colombian businessman Álex Saab, who is accused of being the front man of President Nicolás Maduro and who was arrested on Friday night at an airport from Cape Verde.

Through a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the Venezuelan Executive said that it was « aware of the arbitrary arrest of the Venezuelan citizen Alex Saab by Interpol » and stressed that his arrest is a « violation of law and international standards « That » corresponds to one of the actions of aggression and siege against the Venezuelan people. «

SAAB, AN AGENT FROM VENEZUELA

Likewise, they assure that Saab was « in transit in the Republic of Cape Verde, during a technical stopover » in his capacity as « agent of the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela ».

Saab’s objective was « to take steps to guarantee food » for the government’s subsidized food program of the Local Food and Production Committees (CLAP), as well as medicines, medical supplies « and other humanitarian goods for care of the COVID-19 pandemic. «

They also explain that in his detention all the regulations and procedures were violated since « there was no valid red code », an international order used by Interpol to request preventive detention with a view to extradition.

According to the government statement, Interpol issued « an untimely arrest warrant to justify the arrest. »

They further appeal that « the diplomatic immunity that international law grants to an agent of a sovereign Government » was not considered.

Saab, of Colombian nationality and Lebanese descent, had an alert from Interpol due to « the accusation in the United States for crimes of money laundering » against Saab, a spokeswoman for the US Department of Justice told Efe.

VENEZUELA WILL D.ND HIS RIGHTS

The Venezuelan cabinet said that it has undertaken « all the corresponding steps through diplomatic and legal channels to guarantee the human rights » of Saab, as well as « his inalienable right to defense. »

He also appealed to the historical « friendship and relations of respect » between the Cape Verdean state and Venezuela and asked that Saab be released, as well as « that his return be facilitated, protecting his fundamental rights, based on due process. »

The announcement of his arrest came four days after the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office imposed precautionary measures for the purpose of termination of ownership (expropriation) of eight Saab properties that, allegedly, were « part of the illicit patrimony » that the businessman constituted « a through irregular financial operations. «

According to the Colombian investigating entity, these assets are worth 35,000 million pesos (about 9.7 million dollars) and are located in the Caribbean city of Barranquilla.

EXFISAL ORTEGA ACCUSES HIM OF BEING TESTAFERRO

Saab’s name appeared in the media when former Venezuelan prosecutor Luisa Ortega accused him in 2017 of being one of Maduro’s figureheads.

He is related to several companies, including Group Grand Limited (GGL), accused of supplying surcharges to the Maduro regime with food and provisions for the CLAPs.

A US government official indicated in July 2019 that, with the CLAPs, the Colombian businessman and three stepchildren of Maduro apparently profited from « hundreds of millions of dollars. »

US authorities They also filed charges last July against Saab and his right-hand man, Álvaro Enrique Pulido, whom he accuses of laundering up to $ 350 million that they allegedly defrauded through the exchange control system in Venezuela.

According to the US, between November 2011 and September 2015, Saab and Pulido conspired with other people to launder their illicit profits and transfer them from Venezuela to US bank accounts, which is why Washington has jurisdiction in the case.

For that reason, Saab and Pulido have an open case for conspiracy to launder money since 2019 in the federal courts of the southern district of Florida, and judge Robert N. Scola Jr. declared them fugitives from justice on August 26 of last year. .

