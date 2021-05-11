Venezuela requires $ 58 billion to restore crude production to 1998 levels: document

By Luc Cohen

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA would need $ 58 billion in investment to revive its crude production to 1998 levels, before former President Hugo Chávez came to power, or about $ 3.4 million. barrels per day (bpd), according to a document seen by Reuters. In the February 2021 document entitled “Investment Opportunities”, the planning and engineering division of Petróleos de Venezuela said that it was seeking capital investments from Venezuelan and foreign partners, mainly to recover and upgrade the country’s oil production infrastructure ” under new business models “.

The main new association model that PDVSA details in the document are production service agreements (ASP).

Under this modality, the contractors would finance 100% of the operations in the oil fields and, in return, would receive as payment a part of the cash flow of the projects. The Venezuelan State would continue to be the full owner of the fields and associated infrastructure.

The OPEC partner nation, hit by an acute economic crisis, produced just 578,000 bpd of crude in March, according to reported OPEC figures, well below the 2021 target set in the document at 1.28 million bpd.

The proposal comes as President Nicolás Maduro seeks to rebuild battered ties with the private sector to attract investment and rebuild the country’s collapsed economy, reversing the harsh state controls that prevailed under Chávez’s socialist model.

The three main objectives of the Venezuelan oil industry, according to the document, are “to stabilize and recover the production of crude oil and natural gas”, “to restore the reliability, safety and quality of operations” and “to fully supply the needs of the local oil market. fuels “.

Washington imposed sanctions on PDVSA in an attempt to oust Maduro from power, whom it identifies as a dictator. The Venezuelan government has accused the United States of seeking to control its oil resources.

A tightening of sanctions in 2019 under the management of the now former president of the United States, Donald Trump, has complicated the company’s ability to attract investment, given the risks that its partners could be blacklisted by the US Department of the Treasury. That country.

Even state firms from countries that Maduro’s allies, such as Russia and China, distrust the possibility of promoting cooperation with PDVSA after years of corruption and operational inefficiency that blurred the objectives of the projects.

In total, PDVSA identified 152 “opportunities” that required an investment of 77.6 billion dollars, including oil and gas production; intermediate operations such as transport and storage; refining and commercialization.

Most of the required investment, or more than $ 69 billion, would go to infrastructure to produce oil and gas. From there, $ 58 billion is needed to bring the crude production of the joint ventures and PDVSA’s own fields back to 1998 levels, while another $ 11.3 billion would go to gas fields on land and at sea.

PDVSA also estimated that $ 7.65 billion is needed to reactivate pipelines, oilfield gas injection projects, terminals and refineries that are idle or underperforming due to lack of maintenance.

Neither PDVSA nor the Venezuelan Petroleum Ministry responded to requests for comment.

Venezuela is among the countries with the largest crude reserves in the world, but its oil industry is operating well below capacity after years of underinvestment.

The country’s opposition has been developing its own plan to restructure the industry and attract investment following a possible change of government.

A technical committee that worked with the opposition last year set less optimistic goals: The country would need about $ 98 billion to bring production to 2.2 million bpd.

In addition to production service agreements (ASP), PDVSA’s document also included investment opportunities in joint ventures with private partners, although it did not specify what would change, if that were the case, in the current model of those projects.

Venezuelan law requires PDVSA to have a majority stake in all oil joint ventures.

(Report by Luc Cohen in Caracas. Additional report by Marianna Parraga in Mexico City, edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)