CARACAS, Mar 27 (.) – Venezuela confirmed on Friday the second death from COVID-19, a 78-year-old woman, and seven new infected to bring the total number of cases across the country to 103.

Information Minister Jorge Rodríguez told state television that the woman suffered from diabetes, hypertension and heart disease, among others.

He added that the seven new infections are three men and four women, and that the national quarantine, in force since March 17, has had positive effects because he assured that the country was managing to “flatten the curve” or that the new ones were not triggered. infections

“We are controlling the pandemic … what we have now is hot spots,” Rodríguez said.

He said they had medications to care for some 160,000 patients and enough beds for patients.

Critics and opponents have said that the government of President Nicolás Maduro would be underreporting cases.

The Venezuelan Medical Federation has said that none of the 46 hospitals, of the network of 301 national centers, designated by the government as references for treating suspected cases, are in a position to care for patients due to failures in services, equipment and medicines.

(Report by Vivian Sequera and Deisy Buitrago)