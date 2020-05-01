By Ana Isabel Martinez

MEXICO CITY (.) – Dozens of water tankers for trucks and equipment supplied by two Mexican companies arrived in Venezuela on Thursday, the second shipment sent to the country under an oil-for-food swap agreement signed with the Venezuelan government, one of signatures to ..

Mexico’s Libre Abordo and related company Schlager Business Group last year signed a contract with the administration of President Nicolás Maduro to exchange millions of barrels of Venezuelan crude for water trucks and tons of corn.

The US Department of State and the Treasury are investigating the companies involved in the agreement, the first oil-for-food swap agreement after the United States sanctioned the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA in early 2019.

So far, Mexican companies have received more than 24 million barrels of Venezuelan crude and fuel, according to internal PDVSA documents. Last month they completed the first delivery of 290 trucks for water and parts for those vehicles, according to Libre Abordo and Refinitiv Eikon’s boat tracking data.

The second delivery arrived Thursday at the Venezuelan port of La Guaira on the bulk carrier Chipolbrok Sun, with the Hong Kong flag. It is expected to unload 20 water containers and 222 trucks, Libre Abordo told . in a written statement on Friday.

The ship set sail on March 24 from the Dongjiakou port in China, according to Eikon data.

Fighting hyperinflation, economic recession, and famine, Venezuela has struggled to pay for imports of any product, from food to medical supplies, amid U.S. sanctions.

Some civil organizations have asked the Donald Trump government to temporarily suspend punitive pressure measures against the South American nation.

