© Provided by .

A woman and a girl use face masks during the new coronavirus pandemic, in central Caracas, Venezuela, on June 5, 2020

Venezuela will « radicalize » as of Monday June 22 the restrictions on traffic in various states in the face of a « dangerous » increase in the cases of COVID-19, which will lead, among other measures, to the closure of the Caracas metro and adjacent railway systems.

To slow the advance of the pandemic, « circulation on the main highways and roads » of ten states will be avoided, said Vice President Delcy Rodríguez this Saturday, adding that the restriction measures include the closure of the Caracas metro and the Valles del Tuy .

« Special containment barriers » will be implemented in the Capital District and the states of Miranda, La Guaira and Aragua (neighbors of Caracas), Lara, Trujillo, as well as Apure, Táchira, Zulia, bordering on Colombia, and Bolívar, bordering on Brazil.

The announcement comes after President Nicolás Maduro pointed out the existence of « worrying numbers » in recent weeks, coinciding with a relaxation in effect since the beginning of June, which consists of seven days of reactivation of economic activities, followed by seven quarantine .

With 30 million inhabitants, Venezuela to date reports 3,789 infections and 33 deaths from COVID-19, according to official figures, which are questioned by organizations such as Human Rights Watch, compared to 1,662 cases and 17 deaths confirmed as of June 1.

To guarantee compliance with the « epidemiological plug », a surface transport service will be created to emulate the train route, said Transport Minister Hipólito Abreu.

Passengers must show a card that identifies them as workers in the excepted sectors: water, electricity, telecommunications, gas, medicine and food stores.

« The coronavirus has entered a new and dangerous stage … we are surrounded by coronaviruses, the entire epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic is here next to us, » Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino warned on his side. López.

For this reason, they will apply a « radicalization of the restrictive measures of free transit », resuming the scheme applied at the beginning of the confinement, which began on March 16, with military and police headquarters to limit traffic in areas with greater circulation of the virus.