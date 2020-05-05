Caracas Venezuela

The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office accused opposition leader Juan Guaidó of hiring “mercenaries” with funds from the country blocked by US sanctions, to undertake a failed “invasion” by sea that left eight new arrests on Monday.

“Mercenaries for hire” signed “contracts” for 212 million dollars with money “looted and stolen from (the Venezuelan state oil company) PDVSA” and “accounts that have blocked the country abroad,” the attorney general told reporters. , Tarek William Saab, this Monday.

Saab linked the case to a former US military man who he identified as Jordan Goudreau.

“There we see the signatures (…) of the citizen Juan Guaidó” and “of Jordan Goudreau himself,” said the prosecutor, from the official line, referring to an image of the alleged contract, disclosed by a Venezuelan journalist living in Miami, Patricia. Pennyroyal.

Saab also released a video of Goudreau, founder of a private security and defense company called Silvercorp USA, in which the former military officer assures that an operation against the socialist ruler Nicolás Maduro was underway.

On Sunday, the government denounced an attempt to “invade” “mercenaries” who left Colombia and tried to enter the coasts of Macuto, La Guaira state (north), about 40 minutes by land from Caracas, with a balance of eight “terrorists” killed and two detained according to number two of Chavismo, Diosdado Cabello.

Cabello himself reported that this Monday “eight more mercenaries were captured” in another coastal town, Chuao (Aragua, north).

One of them, according to the leader, is the captain dissident Antonio Sequea, who was among the thirty military rebels against Maduro on April 30, 2019 with the support of Guaidó and his political mentor, Leopoldo López, who that day escaped his house arrest.

Another is Josnars Adolfo Baduel, son of General Raúl Baduel, old ally of the late former President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013) who has been incarcerated since 2017 and who had been in prison between 2009 and 2015.

Saab said that during the frustrated “invasion”, stolen weapons were seized from the opposition-majority seat of Parliament during that failed April 2019 insurrection.

The Prosecutor’s Office has opened several investigations against Guaidó, parliamentary head recognized by fifty countries as president in charge of Venezuela, but has not issued an arrest warrant.

“Justice will come sooner rather than later,” Saab said, however.

Venezuelan opposition stands out from frustrated attack, presumes false positive.

In a statement from his press team, Guaidó denied the accusations on Monday, rejecting any “relationship” with private security companies.

Saab said there are 114 detainees and 92 people to be captured on accusations of plans against Maduro and the Chavista government from an attack with explosive-laden drones during a military act in 2018.

Maduro said Monday that “the main objective” of the raid was to assassinate him.

