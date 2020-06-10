(Bloomberg) – It is a fact: Venezuela went from being an oil superpower to a collapsed producer. A single drilling rig is active in the largest oil reserves in the world.

As fields across the country are closed as a result – among other factors – of the United States’ relentless campaign to isolate Venezuela from world oil markets, the number of oil drilling rigs fell to just one in May , according to Baker Hughes data. An additional platform drills for gas.

The record represents a 96% decline from January, when drilling rigs fell to levels not seen since 1963. With a single operating crude platform, the country is stepping back to the birth of its oil industry, long before becoming a member founder of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. The novelty highlights the cost of US sanctions. for the nation as President Donald Trump intensifies efforts to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power.

State oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA has been gradually closing the fields due to the loss of markets, low prices and a lack of investment and personnel. In May, about a third of 77 oil fields across the country produced zero barrels and more than 10% pumped less than 500 barrels per day, according to PDVSA production data seen by Bloomberg. Many of the closed camps are partnerships between PDVSA and foreign partners, including CNPC, from China, Cupet, from Cuba, or Sonangol, from Angola.

The last remaining platforms in Venezuela were in the Maracaibo basin and the Orinoco Belt, operated by joint ventures with PDVSA, according to people familiar with the matter. Production has been steadily falling over the years to record lows. PDVSA’s total oil production in May decreased 16% to 645,700 barrels per day. Most of that production came from the Orinoco Belt, where 332,700 barrels a day were produced, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

The drop in production has its latest chapter in development: a fuel crisis across the country. Local refineries do not have the capacity to produce enough gasoline and diesel to meet demand, even in the face of a national quarantine that reduces consumption. At the same time, gasoline imports have been reduced by US sanctions. against Rosneft PJSC and the shipping agencies that once traded fuel for crude under the Maduro government, which suffers from liquidity problems. Gas pumps recently had a brief respite after five ships carrying Iranian fuel unloaded at local ports.

