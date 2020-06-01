MADRID, Jun 1 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Most Venezuelans reject both the administration of the president, Nicolás Maduro, and that of the opposition leader Juan Guaidó in the context of an internal situation that more than 90 percent consider bad, according to the latest Datanálisis survey.

According to the demonstration company, 76.7 percent disapprove of Maduro’s management, being 9.1 percent among those declared “Chavistas” and 89.2 percent among the rest of the population.

In the case of Guaidó, 61.6 percent rate his management as negative. Opinions are divided among opponents, with 46 percent support and rejection, while in the other respondents the rejection increases to 70.6 percent.

Asked about the specific management that the Government has made of the coronavirus pandemic, 56.9 percent reject it, compared to 35.7 percent that approves it. Among those who define themselves as opponents, 62 percent also reject Guaidó’s attitude towards the health crisis, while 17.5 percent support it.

For 92.5 percent of those questioned, the situation in Venezuela is bad. Only 2.8 percent who are circumscribed in ‘Chavismo’ consider it good, although 60.9 think otherwise.

Regarding the solution to the crisis that Venezuela is suffering, 61.5 percent bet on resuming political dialogue to “establish specific agreements between the Government and the opposition to attend to the health emergency,” although 22.8 percent are in against, as explained by ‘El Universal’ electoral expert Aníbal Sánchez.

Support declines when the solution proposed by Guaidó, a government of “national emergency” that deals with solving the most urgent questions, is considered. 42.3 percent are in favor.

THE GASOLINE CRISIS

On the other hand, Datánalisis has asked about the lack of fuel in a country that is home to the largest oil fields and that has forced the Maduro government to import gasoline from Iran and charge it at a higher price than Venezuelans are used to.

65.9 percent blame Maduro and his Cabinet for the destruction of Venezuela’s oil industry and 64.8 percent directly blame the tenant of the Miraflores Palace. Only 17.1 percent blame fuel shortages on U.S. sanctions.

To carry out this opinion poll, collected by the Venezuelan newspaper ‘El Universal’, Datanálisis questioned a sample of 1,000 people ‘online’ between April 25 and May 9.