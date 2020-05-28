A worker loads gasoline at a station in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 25. Matias Delacroix / AP

Gasoline will once again be a paid product in Venezuela. The Chavista regime subsidized fuel for years, as it does with most services, thanks to the huge reserves of the oil country and while the state company PDVSA was able to maintain refining. The disastrous economic management of the Nicolás Maduro government and international sanctions, however, caused a collapse of the system. Production is insufficient today even for domestic consumption, so Caracas not only asked Iran, one of its allies, for help, but has made a decision that debunks the adopted model: gasoline will have a market price, even to be defined, and it will no longer have a symbolic value.

Filling the warehouse had become a kind of barter. Hyperinflation and the brutal devaluation of the national currency, the bolivar, made it practically impossible to pay for this service, which was de facto free. There was no cash even to meet a paltry price. A 40,000-liter tanker truck cost last year, before the fuel crisis worsened, just 1.78 bolivars, that is, $ 0.0002. Thus, Venezuelans refilled pieces of fruit, caramels or other species in exchange.

With these premises, Maduro wanted to make it clear that the gasoline sent by Tehran must be paid for. “We have paid for the gasoline that we have brought from other countries, from our sister Iran, in dollars. Many people propose to me, and I agree, that it should be collected. I am leading a team to evaluate the price and I ask for a lot of collaboration and understanding, especially after having had a hard time these two months in which the empire took our gasoline from us, ”he said in an address broadcast on television.

On video, a fragment of Nicolás Maduro’s televised speech on Wednesday, May 27. Venezuelan Television

Venezuela is going through its worst political, economic and social crisis in the midst of the pandemic, which also coincided with the fall in oil prices and the worst performance of the state oil company, PDVSA. After years of mismanagement, waste and voracious corruption, the company is producing less than a million barrels of oil a day. Washington sanctions have complicated its commercialization since last year, and more intensely in February, when the Donald Trump government penalized a subsidiary of Russia’s Rosneft, because it was supporting Maduro in the transfer of most of the oil it achieves. produce.

In the case of fuel, Venezuela had already resorted to imports for more than five years to cover the domestic deficit, since the network of six refineries has been severely dismantled, even since Hugo Chávez’s time, and operates at minimal levels. The country with the cheapest gasoline in the world thus covered domestic consumption, delivered barrels to Cuba and other Caribbean countries as part of Chavismo’s oil diplomacy, while the insane subsidy opened a huge gap in production for smuggling .

In February Maduro undertook the second restructuring of the oil company during his tenure, which has ultimately led to the search for help from Iran, also sanctioned by the United States. Five ships with gasoline and manufacturing additives began arriving in Venezuela this week, in an operation that raised geopolitical tension in the region due to the mobilization of ships of the US Navy and the exchange of threats between Trump and Hassan Rouhani. In addition, since last month Iranian technicians have come to the country to reactivate the refineries, a lifeguard that Maduro has paid with nine tons of gold.

“The upward adjustment has to be made because there cannot be a more regressive subsidy than that of fuel in Venezuela,” says economist Rafael Quiroz. The oil specialist, however, has reservations about the purchase that was made from Iran. “1.5 million barrels were brought in on five ships. With a single tanker, which carries the same, significant savings in freight would have been made. That amount that the government says arrived, to a demand like the one we had in January, would last just 15 days. It’s just a warm cloth. “

The excess supply of oil and fuels that the pandemic has generated could be an opportunity for Maduro to supply, buying gasoline at the lowest prices, Quiroz says. In his opinion, Iran’s support for Venezuela responds to the opportunity the Persian country sees to drain the surplus that it can no longer store. “Saturating inventories at a good price can be a good way to resolve the crisis for a while for Maduro, while managing to start up one of the six refineries.” Iran’s support is essential in this, because they know the American technology with which the Iranian refineries were also built. “In addition, it borders Venezuela in terms of economic sanctions and knows how to move.”

A tank, a salary

Maduro did not give details of how the fuel distribution will be, but he has said that it will be within a Fuel Supply Regularization Plan. Since the beginning of the quarantine, a large part of the gas stations have been closed and the rest have been militarized. Venezuelans who have priority to load queue for several days to stock up. The usual black market has opened to get drums with a few liters, paid for in dollars and at prices far above the most expensive fuels in the world.

Chavista constituent David Paravisini told Bloomberg that the new official price should be around 10 cents per liter, implying that the tank of a small car could be filled with four dollars or a monthly minimum wage. Although it would be an almost impossible amount to pay for much of the country in which more than half live in poverty, gasoline would still continue to be subsidized, according to his analysis. Quiroz estimates that the price of a liter of gasoline should be offered at between 30 and 40 cents. “It would still be far below European and Latin American countries, and it must be considered that the cruelty and reality that Venezuelans are living have destroyed the myth that an increase in gasoline is capable of bringing down a government. There are so many problems in the country that even a drastic fuel adjustment would not be the greatest of them. “

These announcements come after Maduro announced the easing of the quarantine due to the coronavirus starting next Monday, with the intention of reviving the reduced Venezuelan economy. “We see our curve flattened,” he said. However, the reported cases had a rebound and infections increased 40% in one week. Since March Venezuela has confirmed 1,245 infected and 11 deceased by covid-19, but specialists from the Academy of Physical, Mathematical and Natural Sciences have recently warned that the peak could be registered between June and September with more than a thousand cases a day.

