MADRID, May 15 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has assured this Thursday that “new groups of mercenaries and terrorists” are forming in Colombia, after “Operation Gideon,” the failed incursion of a group of mercenaries that would aim to overthrow him.

“They are going to continue trying, with other groups, new groups that have already been formed in Colombia. This is what I denounce,” said Maduro in an intervention collected by Venezolana de Televisión.

The president, who has warned that Venezuela has “the data, names, surnames, places where they are, those who make them up and those who protect them,” said that “everything points” to the President of Colombia, Iván Duque, “again” . “We are saying it with time,” he riveted.

According to Maduro, “a group of mercenaries and terrorists” trained in Colombia with the support of the United States tried to enter the morning of May 3 in Venezuela off the coast of Macuto, but they ran into Venezuelan troops. At least eight died and more than 30, including two Americans, were detained.

The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the naval incursion is part of ‘Operation Gideon’, which it defines as a new attempt by the self-proclaimed “president in charge” of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, to overthrow Maduro by military means, for which he would have signed a $ 212 million contract with Silvercorp.

On Monday, Juan José Rendón and deputy Sergio Vergara, two Guaidó advisers, who acknowledged having hired the US company Silvercorp to launch the operation and overthrow the Maduro government, resigned.

Guaidó, like the United States and Colombia, has completely distanced itself from the naval incursion and has accused ‘Chavismo’ of mounting a new “pot” (assembly) to divert attention from internal problems, including the pandemic of coronavirus.