This Sunday, users of social networks reported the looting at the Portofino hotel in Manzanillo, Nueva Esparta state. In the videos published on social networks you can see how a crowd of people ran with things from the hotel. Chairs, mats and washing machines were taken from the tourist accommodation.

According to El Nacional, the presence of PNB officials, who persecuted the looters, was also confirmed. In a broadcast video several objects are seen abandoned on the street.

During this week of quarantine decreed by the Nicolás Maduro regime, several looting and disturbances have been reported in some states of the country, mostly caused by the increase in food prices, the rise in the cost of the parallel dollar and the shortage of gasoline. and water.

The looting was rooted in the state Bolívar, Sucre, Monagas, Miranda and now in Nueva Esparta. In addition to looting, there are protests by the water service such as the one registered this Saturday night in Los Teques

In addition, Venezuela registered in the last days numerous demonstrations they have claimed the life of a young man in the Bolívar state and they have caused an undetermined number of people injured or detained as well as looted businesses.

These protests arise in the middle of an alarm state decreed by Nicolás Maduro, which forces citizens to be confined to their homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a pandemic that has so far infected 318 people in the country, 10 of whom have died.

However, hundreds of protesters in at least five states in Venezuela have taken to the streets to denounce the lack of food, or failures in the supply of electricity, drinking water, Internet or gasoline.

The governor of Bolívar, the official Justo Noguera, confirmed that a young man was killed Thursday amid the riots in the town of Upata where, according to their accounts, at least two businesses were looted and two other people suffered injuries.

“A young man died, caused by a shot that was allegedly made by a police force, and this person is under the order of the Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office) for investigation,” said Noguera.

The Governor reported that there are 33 detainees as a result of the riots, mostly young, and that the outraged establishments were a butcher’s shop belonging to a Venezuelan and a food store run by an Asian merchant.

Several businesses were looted this Friday in the city of Maturín, capital of the Monagas state, and another number of people who were not specified were injured or arrested by the security forces that tried to restore order in that northeast region.

Deputy José Antonio Mendoza, representative of that entity in the Venezuelan Parliament, told the EFE news agency that in Monagas “there is a situation of hunger and need”Who has encouraged these protests and vandalism.

“It is really critical, the social crisis is exacerbated because the Venezuelan does not have to cover the day to day“He said recalling that most Venezuelans earn less than $ 10 a month, while the basket of basic food costs about $ 400.

Mendoza explained that five localities in Monagas state have registered protests this week and at least two have ended in looting, which has generated an undetermined number of detainees.

Araya, where it all started

Dozens of photographs and videos circulated last Monday on social networks, in which he realized a fishermen protest in the town of Araya, in the Sucre state, mainly due to the lack of gasoline, a problem that afflicts the entire geography of the country with the largest proven oil reserves.

Although the protest included the use of barricades and the shouting of anti-government slogans, it was dispersed without harm to people being known.

The ports of the town are now guarded by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), according to what the governor of that federal entity, Chavista Edwin Rojas, reported.

Two days after Araya, in the town of Cumanacoa, also in Sucre, hundreds of other protesters decided to protest on the street, some wearing masks, but this time the claim turned violent and ended with several shops looted and at least seven people injured.

Deputy Robert Alcala, representative of that region in the Venezuelan Parliament, indicated that among the wounded were two minors.

Several non-governmental organizations and leaders of the Venezuelan opposition reported the proliferation of small demonstrations in other states such as Aragua (north) and Mérida (west) in which citizens claim the Nicolás Maduro regime for various problems.

Some of these manifestations have been dispersed by the security forces, who have used tear gas for this, without until now the Prosecutor’s Office confirming any information, so it is unknown if he is investigating some of these events.

The opposition leader Juan Guaidó, recognized as interim president of Venezuela by fifty countries, was the main disseminator of these claims through social networks, in which he warned that in the midst of the pandemic, “the crisis worsened by hunger and despair”Among citizens.

The Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict (OVCS) recorded 580 protests in March and includes among the main reasons the lack of water, a liquid necessary to comply with the hygiene recommendations that prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Maduro regime closed the main access to Caracas with containers

The regime installed cargo containers on the Caracas-La Guaira highway to block the road. This is the same strategy that he carried out in February last year when he prevented humanitarian aid from entering the country.

The special coordinator of Security and Intelligence of Venezuela in the United States, Ivan Simonovis, stated that it is a “desperate action”Of the regime. “Maduro blocks what you want, what is going to happen is unstoppable“He expressed.

Although the reason why Chavismo closed access to the capital is unknown, it was speculated that it would be an action “in order to protect Nicolas Maduro against a possible international invasion.”

According to the journalist Ibeyise Pacheco, the call “Damascus Plan“Consists in that only Maduro’s trusted personnel have access to Caracas and explained that said operation was proposed by Tareck El Aissami in 2018.

“The Damascus Plan or whatever it is called to close all access to Caracas is fear syndrome but they don’t realize that by closing in, they become more vulnerable. How long do they want to make us Syria? Enough is enough, they will not be able to stop the fury of the rest of the country, “said the lawyer. Emilio Figueredo.

Meanwhile, the journalist Amy Torres reported that the placement of the containers “did not obey military exercises” and that “it is the implementation of the Mobility and Countermobility Plan ordered by Gustavo Romero Matamoros, ZODI commander.”

