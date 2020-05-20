MADRID, May 20 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Iran’s Defense Minister, General Amir Hatami, has warned the United States on Wednesday that the Ayatollah regime will not tolerate any “act of piracy” against Iranian ships that transport fuel to Venezuela as part of the cooperation between the two. countries.

“Iran’s policy in this regard is totally clear: We will not tolerate any problems with our oil tankers,” General Hatami said in statements to the press after a government meeting, according to the ISNA news agency.

The minister has maintained that “any problem with the tankers goes against international norms and the safety” of navigation, for which reason he has urged “all countries and organizations that are sensitive to navigation safety” to react against what “constitutes an act of piracy”.

In addition, it has warned of possible consequences to those who obstruct the course of Iranian ships. “The United States and other countries know that we will react without hesitation and that, if the problem continues and intensifies, it will be answered with a firm and devastating response,” he warned.

Iran has been sending fuel to Venezuela for weeks, where restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic and pre-existing problems, such as the lack of maintenance and investment in oil facilities, have led the country with the largest oil fields in the world to run out of fuel.

According to a senior White House official consulted by ., the White House is considering retaliating for Iranian shipments, and a military source cited by ISNA says the United States has urged Iran’s ships not to approach Americans unless they 100 meters in the Persian and Oman gulfs.

Added to this are the sanctions that the United States has imposed on Venezuela, which also affect its oil industry, once the main source of income for the Caribbean nation, to increase pressure on the Government of Nicolás Maduro. Thus, last February it sanctioned the Russian oil company Rosneft.

Venezuela considers these sanctions to be illegal because they are unilateral in nature and because of their consequences on the Venezuelan population, which is why it has denounced them before the International Criminal Court (ICC) as crimes against humanity.