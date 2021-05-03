Venezuela increases the salary by 300% and now it is 0.00003534 monthly bitcoins

Key facts:

The base salary of the workers went from 1,800,000 to 7,000,000 bolivars.

Hyperinflation leads thousands of Venezuelans to use BTC to avoid “financial corralitos”.

The Venezuelan government announced this Saturday, May 1, an increase in the mandatory monthly minimum wage for all workers. The decree adjustment raised employee income from 1,800,000 to 7,000,000 million bolivars, which is roughly 0.00003534 bitcoins or $ 2.50.

The information was released by the Minister for Labor, Eduardo Piñate, during a public ceremony held in Caracas on the occasion of commemorating the International Workers’ Day. The official added that the food voucher for employees, known as the Socialist Basketticket, was set at 3,000,000 bolivars, that is, around $ 1.

“As of May 1, an increase in the minimum wage to seven million bolivars and the Socialist Basketticket to three million bolivars comes into effect, setting a legal minimum income of ten million bolivars, which will impact all salary tables”, Piñate said in reference to the integral minimum wage that includes one’s own salary and a benefit for food.

Both measures were formalized in decrees 4,602 and 4,603 published this May 1 in the Official Gazette number 6,622. Although the percentage adjustment is high, the new minimum income is not enough to buy a kilo of cheese that is around 3.5 dollars, for example.

In the past, this type of announcement was made by the President of the Republic himself as an act of vindication by the workers. However, in recent years and due to the deep economic crisis that the country is experiencing, salary adjustments are made known through the Official Gazette or through lower-ranking officials.

Venezuela and its wage formula with cryptocurrencies

Hyperinflation and the devaluation of the bolivar as the national currency of Venezuela has led the government of Nicolás Maduro to try various formulas to “protect” the salary of employees. One of them includes the petro (PTR), the so-called state cryptocurrency, which in August 2018 was announced as a reference to calculate the minimum income of workers, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

The initiative would have been scrapped with the passage of time since the salary increases are not related to the official price of the petro, which in theory is $ 60, according to its white paper. The amount of minimum wage does not officially have a calculation formula, it is only announced by presidential decree.

Unlike the petro, which continues to scale within the national economy, Venezuelans are increasingly using bitcoin as an alternative to avoid hyperinflation and protect the value of their assets.

Traders would be using the main cryptocurrency to protect themselves against potential “financial corralitos” and mobilize their funds without restrictions. It must be remembered that, according to Chainalysis, Venezuela is the third country in adoption of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.