Several opposition deputies point to a change of course and even a leader and bet on negotiating with a regime at low hours

MADRID, May 15 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The self-proclaimed president in charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, has seriously threatened his leadership at the head of the opposition in the country as a result of the failed invasion attempt to evict Nicolás Maduro from power, to the point that some of his allies ask United States a change of course.

Several opposition deputies have contacted the State Department to request a change of address, including leadership, according to five people with direct knowledge of the matter consulted by Bloomberg. Several have suggested new negotiations with Maduro, while others want parliamentary elections, both options that have been rejected by Guaidó.

A veteran opposition leader flatly claims that Guaidó’s leadership has ended, although he says so on condition of anonymity. In general, from the opposition parties that even support Guaidó, it is recognized that as long as he continues to enjoy Washington’s support, he will not be replaced, at least not this year.

And for now the support of the Trump Administration remains. A high-ranking official has maintained that “stabbing in the back and jealousy are normal” but “we believe that the majority of the opposition is united behind Juan Guaidó.”

Still, the head of the National Assembly is at his weakest moment since he took the step of becoming president in charge of the country in January 2019 and subsequently obtained the support of the United States and more than 50 countries, among they Spain.

“There is no way that Guaidó will escape unscathed,” says Luis Vicente León, president of the Caracas pollster Datanálisis, which highlights that 14 months ago 63 percent of Venezuelans believed that a change of government was possible and now the figure has dropped to 20 percent.

From Guaidó’s office they come to his defense: “Replacing him would be detrimental to the democratic forces, since he is the only leader who has managed to bring together broad international support against Maduro.”

FAILURE OF ‘OPERATION GEDEÓN’

Guaidó’s new troubles are the result of his reaction to the recent failed raid led by Jordan Goudreau, a retired American green beret. First, the opposition leader said that it had been organized by the Maduro regime and that it had no ties to it, however Goudreau released a contract he had signed with two Guaidó allies and a recording of a conversation with the president in charge himself. .

Subsequently, under pressure to fire his two collaborators, it was finally they who submitted the resignations. One of them acknowledged the contractual discussions with Goudreau, but assured that he canceled participation in the operation when he saw how poorly planned it was. Meanwhile, Guaidó has avoided questions from most journalists and remains on the defensive.

Aside from the failed ‘Operation Gideon’, opposition deputies complain that Guaidó, his mentor Leopoldo López and United States officials are keeping the strategy to overthrow Maduro very close. The Trump Administration has imposed severe sanctions on Venezuela, as well as its top officials, and has accused many of drug trafficking.

CRITICISMS OF WASHINGTON’S PREVAILING ROLE

Several of them consider that planning should be transferred from Washington to Caracas, with consultations to all parties, because part of what drives US policy, they say, is the upcoming elections and the desire of President Donald Trump to win votes from exiles. Venezuelans and Cubans in Florida.

Primero Justicia, one of the main opposition parties, issued a statement after the failed raid demanding new mechanisms for opposition decision-making, “so that unity is respected and the focus of the struggle is on the Maduro’s departure. ” The party believes that too much energy is being wasted on “creating a bureaucratic caste rather than on political change.”

Henrique Capriles, founder of Primero Justicia and a former presidential candidate, has been saying for months that Guaidó’s failures in 2019 should not happen again and that negotiations with Maduro are needed. His followers have suggested that he should replace Guaidó. “What does it offer people in 2020?” Capriles asked in January. “You have to shuffle the game,” he said.

In this sense, several deputies want negotiations with Maduro for this year’s parliamentary elections. They believe that the economic crisis will worsen, the health system could collapse, and the Maduro government could be forced to accept fair electoral conditions and humanitarian aid.

Venezuela is entering its third month of quarantine for the coronavirus, with a shortage of basic goods and gasoline and annual inflation of 3,173 percent, according to the Bloomberg Coffee with Milk index.