MADRID, Jun 1 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaidó, has rejected this Sunday the increase in the price of gasoline announced by the President’s government, Nicolás Maduro, and has called for all sectors of Venezuelan society to rebel against this measure.

In a special session of the National Assembly, Guaidó wanted to criticize the government’s recent measure to raise the price of gasoline, which can be purchased at the country’s gas stations for 0.5 dollars (about 0.45 euros) per liter.

“The thief and destroyer of the oil industry made us go from having the cheapest gasoline in the world to the most expensive,” said Guaidó, who has once again insisted on creating a “national emergency” government in order to “live with dignity”.

Guaidó, self-proclaimed “president in charge” of Venezuela, has accused Maduro of “making fun” of the population and has assured that with this measure the Government will only succeed in increasing the “bachaqueo”, the irregular fuel business.

“We have a duty to advance the only option to live with dignity in Venezuela: get out of the dictatorship,” Guaidó insisted, acknowledging that for this they will need to continue as before, “with protests, demands, or articulating with the free world” .

In turn, he has also taken advantage of his speech, broadcast via Twitter, to accuse President Maduro of using the current crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to carry out “social control” of the Venezuelan population.

Similarly, he has questioned the recent arrival of fuel from Iran, which, he said, is “insufficient” and will only serve to promote corruption among the “plugged in” government.

“Gasoline is not enough to supply the Venezuelan market. Governing is not buying gasoline and saying that it is part of a support from other countries. We are not going to rest until we see the freedom of Venezuela, you cannot collect gasoline in dollars, no You can pay 200 of your plugged in gasoline in dollars, “he said.

That is why the opposition leader has ended his intervention by appealing to all the estates and sectors of Venezuelan society to “rebel” and “unify the fight” against this measure and “the abuse and constant mockery of a government that does not respect the citizens of Venezuela. “

Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro announced a new gasoline distribution plan on Saturday starting June 1. In this way, the Government has set gasoline at a subsidized price of 5,000 bolivars per liter. Cars will have 120 liters per month, while motorcycles will have 60 liters.

Maduro indicated that they will open 200 new service stations in Venezuela that will sell gasoline at an international price of 0.5 dollars (about 0.45 euros) per liter.