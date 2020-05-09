MADRID, May 9 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The self-proclaimed “president in charge” of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, has denied this Friday that he has signed a contract with the director of the American security company Silvercop, Jordan Goudreau, within the framework of ‘Operation Gideon’ to overthrow the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro.

“We reiterate once again that the interim government has no link, commitment or responsibility with the Silvercop company or its actions, as well as deny that President Guaidó has signed an alleged contract with his representative,” the National Communication, which acts as the press office of the opposition leader.

They have also insisted that “the Nicolás Maduro dictatorship infiltrated the so-called ‘Operation Gedéon’ with the intention of massacring its members and generating a ‘false positive’ to increase political persecution.” In addition, they have assured that the Venezuelan Executive has used “a false domunto as justification to try to kidnap and illegally arrest” Guaidó.

The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges this Friday against 31 people, including two Americans, for their alleged involvement in the alleged naval incursion into the Venezuelan things of La Guaira as part of ‘Operation Gideon’ to overthrow Maduro.

In this sense, the National Communication Center has demanded “respect” for Human Rights and “fundamental guarantees” for people detained at the Maduro Administration.

“The history of the Nicolás Maduro dictatorship includes torture, forced disappearances and extrajudicial executions widely denounced by international organizations such as the United Nations Human Rights Council,” they have specified.

Furthermore, they have affirmed that, through the Human Rights Commissioner of their government and the “competent” National Assembly commissions, “international pressure mechanisms that try to contribute to the search for justice in a country lacking it will be activated” , to avoid situations such as torture and cruel treatment “.

According to the Government’s version of what happened over the weekend in La Guaira, “a group of mercenaries and terrorists” trained in Colombia with the support of the United States tried to enter Venezuela along the Macuto coast, where they met with the resistance of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB). At least eight would have died.

The Prosecutor’s Office, which has indicated that it has requested a score of arrest warrants, has stressed that among these requests is the arrest of Goudreau, a former decorated green beret who was in Iraq and Afghanistan who has assured that the operation to overthrow Maduro is still going.

On this matter, Goudreau has said that he tried to speak with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to update him on ‘Operation Gideon’, but has assured that he did not succeed. Trump, for his part, has emphasized that Washington has had nothing to do with what happened.

Goudreau has also confirmed that he signed a contract with opposition leader Juan Guaidó for $ 212 million for ‘Operation Gideon’, specifying that it was on October 16. But he would only have received $ 50,000 through political consultant Juan José Rendón.

The opposition would have promised to pay the rest later, although it has not done so, according to Goudreau, who assures that “they have money in the United States in a Citgo account,” the US subsidiary of the Venezuelan oil company, PDVSA, that the Casa Blanca has brought Guaidó under control.