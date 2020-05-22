MADRID, May 22 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, has accused the Government of Nicolás Maduro of “destroying” the Venezuelan oil industry and of seeking a “propaganda” tool with the import of Iranian crude, since he considers that “it will only be to enrich mafias. “

Iran has been sending fuel to Venezuela for weeks, in a move viewed suspiciously from the United States, which has imposed sanctions against the two countries. The Venezuelan internal opposition has also denounced this cooperation, in which they see “a new recognition that (the Chavistas) destroyed the oil industry.”

Venezuela, which has one of the largest oil reserves in the world, “is a net importer of gasoline since 2017,” said Guaidó, who has warned Maduro that it will not be able to “cover” the economic crisis with “propaganda.”

In this sense, the head of the National Assembly, who in January 2019 proclaimed himself “president in charge” of Venezuela, has assured that Iranian ships –five cargo ships with a million and a half barrels – will carry “the production of fuel of a day in the country “and” means around 20 days of consumption in quarantine “.

“This import that involves blood gold will only be to enrich mafias,” according to Guaidó, who has urged the region to pay attention to the “implications and threats” derived from the agreement between Caracas and Tehran. “That gasoline is only going to enrich a few. Our country wants the mafia and the foreign exchange of fuel to end,” he added.

In addition, the Guaidó team has expressed doubts in a statement about the actual cargo of the ships – “we cannot confirm or trust that these tankers only bring gasoline” -.

EFFECTS OF PENALTIES

Guaidó has also taken advantage to question the thesis of the Chavista regime on the effects of international sanctions on Venezuela, to the extent that “Iran is a sanctioned country and still produces and exports.” Thus, he pointed out that “the sanctions did not cause the lack of gasoline in Venezuela.”

For Guaidó’s team, the only solution to the crisis that the South American country is going through is a national emergency government that ends Maduro’s “usurpation” and leads to the holding of free elections.