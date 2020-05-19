CARACAS, May 19 (.) – The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) went to a court in London to force the Bank of England to deliver 930 million euros of gold bullion to deal with the crisis caused by the coronavirus of according to a legal document seen by ..

His request before the English court is known after in mid-April the Venezuelan issuer failed to get the British institution to respond to a request to sell part of the Venezuelan ingots that it maintains in its vaults, to deliver the funds to the United Nations Program. United for Development (UNDP). [nL1N2CH2JZ]

For months, 31 tons of Venezuelan gold have been frozen in the Bank of England, after the British government and 50 other countries ignored the mandate of President Nicolás Maduro after questioned elections in 2018, and chose to support the head of the opposition Parliament Juan Guaidó, as leader of the country.

This would be the first time that legal advisers to the Venezuelan issuer have come to a court in London to demand that the British institution release part of the gold to finance the fight against the pandemic, according to a legal document dated May 14 with the signature of the lawyer Sarosh Zaiwalla.

The BCV seeks “an order requiring the Bank of England to comply with the proposed instruction,” adds the text of the complaint.

The Bank of England declined to comment on the case, and the Venezuelan issuer and legal advisers did not immediately respond.

Gold bars have been one of the few financing alternatives for the Maduro government, burdened by sanctions from the United States and the fall in oil revenues due to low production and the collapse of oil prices.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) came to admit last month that it had been contacted by the Venezuelan government to seek mechanisms that allow the use of BCV funds placed in foreign banks, without giving details of the amount to be handled.

Venezuela registers 618 cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths from the infection, one of the lowest death rates from the virus in the region. But the country faces an economic collapse and two years of hyperinflation, while suffering from a public service crisis and having a vulnerable health system for years of disinvestment.

(Report by Mayela Armas and Corina Pons in Caracas, with additional information from Andy Bruce in London .; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)