CARACAS, Apr 11 (.) – The Venezuelan government extended the state of alarm and a national quarantine for 30 days to face the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the vice president said, and ratified hours later by President Nicolás Maduro.

In mid-March, the government of President Nicolás Maduro declared a state of national alarm and began to impose restrictions on flights from Europe, Colombia, Panama and the Dominican Republic, and then declared a collective quarantine that governs the entire country.

Venezuelan authorities have confirmed 175 cases of people sick with coronavirus and nine of them have died in the first month that the oil nation knows of the infections, amid a severe fuel shortage and hyperinflation.

“Tomorrow (Sunday) this state of alarm will be duly published in the gazette (…) as one of the measures to continue controlling and preventing COVID-19,” Vice President Delcy Rodríguez reported in a broadcast on the channel. state television.

Shortly after, Maduro confirmed in a phone call that the same television station broadcast that decision to extend the containment measures.

“It is something very serious that deserves that we firmly, consciously and disciplinedly maintain the quarantine,” said the president, without giving further details. “We cannot claim victory, this pandemic is very dangerous,” he added.

Days before, the government ruled out resuming classes in schools, colleges and universities during the school period that ends in July.

Under quarantine, only people who provide transportation, health services, and deliveries of food and medicine are allowed to continue working, but as gasoline sales are restricted in the country, even doctors and food transporters report having problems in mobilizing.

(Report by Deisy Buitrago, edited by Corina Pons)