CARACAS (AP) – President Nicolás Maduro ordered the withdrawal of the European Union ambassador in Caracas on Monday after sanctions imposed by the block against a group of Venezuelan officials.

Maduro said, during an act in the presidential palace, that he gave the European diplomat Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa 72 hours to leave Venezuela, adding that he was willing to facilitate a flight for her to leave the country in the midst of the quarantine.

The Venezuelan government’s decision comes a few hours after the EU sanctioned eleven officials, including the parallel directive of the National Assembly headed by dissident deputy Luis Parra.