Photo on loan showing the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez (c), offers statements from the Miraflores Palace, this Saturday in Caracas. . / PRESS MIRAFLORES

Caracas, Jun 27 . .- Venezuela reported this Saturday of 351 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily number since the pandemic began, reaching 5,130 infections, and adding a new deceased, with 42 being fatalities since the first infected were recorded in mid-March.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said through state television VTV that, of the 351 cases reported this Saturday, 249 are of « community transmission », while the remaining 102 are « imported and in contact with international travelers. »

From this last record, he assured, 82 cases come « from vector Colombia », 16 from Brazil, considering that « » they are the main vectors that impact and drive the circulation of COVID-19 in Venezuela for its irresponsible handling « of the pandemic.

This is the day with the highest number of reported cases and, also, the third consecutive day in which local contacts outnumber imported ones.

« We must report that in Venezuela there is an outbreak of coronavirus and is a consequence of these cases of compatriots who unfortunately were infected from those countries that were coming, » Rodríguez insisted again.

« We have to regret a deceased in (the Andean state) Merida. A doctor. A health professional who, at the age of 63, was on the front line, attending to and curing COVID-19 patients, » said the vice president.

He reported that this pediatric doctor was contacted by contact with someone from El Vígía (Mérida), a population that currently has an active focus.

MEASURES AT THE BORDER

Rodríguez denounced that on the border, the trails (irregular steps) « have become the informal crossing without sanitary control », for which he announced the creation of « strategic areas for special temporary comprehensive defense », that is, they will remain under military control.

These areas will be created in Táchira and Zulia, both border states with Colombia, « to attend to this irregular situation that is making our people sick, promoting the cases in Venezuela, » Rodríguez said.

The leader of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian Armed Forces (CEOFANB), Remigio Ceballos, specified that these provisional military controls will be to « counteract the passage of people who illegally cross and be able to exercise fully for the order of justice to those transgressors of the law ».

RADICAL AND FLEXIBILIZED FORTY

Venezuelans will conclude a week of confinement tomorrow, which began after another week of relative flexibility through a system called 7 + 7, which consists of resuming reduced economic activity for 7 days, followed by many others in radical quarantine.

However, the vice president announced that next week, 12 states will not resume activity for a week and will remain in radical quarantine, places where « the virus has been circulating. »

Among them are the Capital District, the border states with Colombia of Zulia, Táchira and Apure; Bolívar, on the border with Brazil; Miranda, Aragua and Carabobo (north), Mérida and Trujillo (Andean states), Lara (west) and Sucre (east).

The vice president pointed out that the measure affects places in these states with upturns and that they have been careful « to study municipality by municipality so as not to affect those who have maintained prevention. »

The rest of the municipalities and states will enter 7 days of flexibility.