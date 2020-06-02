CARACAS.- Venezuela will relax its quarantine from this Monday after 77 days of confinement due to the pandemic by COVID-19. Contrary to what happens in the rest of the world, the country decides to lift the closure just after two weeks in which coronavirus cases have doubled.

Between March 13 and May 17 there were 541 infected, a figure that rose to 1,459 in recent days due to an increase in positive cases among Venezuelans who return to the country through land borders, from Brazil and Colombia, despite the supposed control that the Government claims to have of this situation.

The governor Nicolás Maduro, assures that the contagion curve is “flattened”, since the daily cases of “community transmission” are not more than a dozen, meanwhile, he considers that the upturn in the borders is “controlled” and should be added to the statistics of the countries from which these citizens return.

If this had been accounted for in the rest of the world, the data for infections and cases by country, as well as the curve, would have been totally different, and most infections should be attributed to China, as the birthplace of the pandemic.

In addition, Maduro did not report on the number of people who left the country and transmitted the disease in other places, which, if his theory is taken into account, should be attributed to Venezuela.

Nicolás Maduro makes the announcement in an address.

MONITORED MONITORING

Maduro has insisted that the return to normality will be carried out progressively and will be “watched” by the security forces and health authorities, who will take care, above all, of any upturn in the transmission of local cases and the attention of current “outbreaks”. “

The most recent coronavirus outbreak was recorded last week in a popular market in the west of the country, in which at least 37 people – vendors, customers and neighbors – were infected and two of them died, for which the Executive ordered the closure undefined of these stores, now undergoing disinfection and restructuring. The total number of deaths in the country is 14.

The Government presumes to have carried out almost a million coronavirus detection tests in the last three months, although reports from the United Nations Organization assure that less than 5% of that total are PCR tests, the only ones capable of generating accurate and definitive diagnoses. .

BENEFITED SECTORS

The construction sector is one of those that will be able to resume activities this Monday, respecting the rules of individual protection and social distancing.

In addition, hardware stores, mechanical workshops, all sectors related to banking and auto parts, as well as hairdressers and clothing and footwear stores, may resume commercial activities.

Maduro said on Saturday that the plan will allow flexibility for 5 days, and then resume another 10 of absolute confinement.

“It is not that the quarantine is over, the quarantine continues,” Maduro said on public television. “The coronavirus is very serious, and we have taken it that way,” he added.

ALERT AT THE BORDERS

“One thing is the Venezuelan cases of transmission, where the curve is super-flattened, which allows us to go to a safe flexibilization, and another thing is the Colombian, Brazilian, and Ecuadorian cases, which we detect at the border and they stay there” Maduro said Thursday.

The president, who two weeks ago called for the fight against the pandemic to intensify throughout the country, now says that the “highest level” of alert will remain only in the little more than four thousand kilometers of border that Venezuela shares with Brazil and Colombia. .

In these areas, the Executive has arranged dozens of camps and field hospitals to serve a flow that already exceeds 50,000 Venezuelans. Once inside the territory, returnees are locked up for up to a month and subjected to at least five coronavirus tests before they are allowed to return to their homes, according to the ruling party.

STALLED COMPANIES

62.8% of the companies have completely stopped their activities during the quarantine and 85.5% consider that they have had a high impact due to the closure, according to a survey by Fedecámaras, the country’s main employers.

Both the businesses and industries that had to close and those that maintained operations report that, for the most part, employees cannot get to their jobs due to the lack of gasoline, a problem that the country has been experiencing for years and that worsened in the midst of of the pandemic.

But after the arrival in the country of Iranian ships with gasoline and material to process more fuel, Maduro assured that the supply will also be regularized as part of the “new normal”, one in which this product will cease to be almost free and will begin to be charged at $ 0.50 per liter, in some cases.

However, the president also announced on Saturday that he will launch a subsidy program, through the so-called fatherland card, which will allow refueling up to 120 liters per month for less than $ 2.5.

DECONTINFINATION OF FACT

Although Venezuela has experienced a de facto lack of confidence in recent weeks, with some shops or hairdressers open discreetly, the easing plan is expected to make the rules of the game official for all businesses.

The so-called “return to normality” will include all the problems that the country is dragging, some multiplied as the failures in the supply of drinking water, domestic gas and electricity.

Although the state of alarm remains, social protests multiply throughout the country every day, with communities demanding the consequences of the economic crisis in the midst of which food prices quadrupled in April.

.