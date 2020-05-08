Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro directly pointed to the head of Parliament, Juan Guaidó, on Thursday for two failed maritime attacks in the coastal states of La Guaira and Aragua, while the opponent was silent and one of his main advisers acknowledged the link.

“He is able to sign a contract to kill his political contender, who does that in the world? Sign a contract with a mercenary to kill his political contender,” Maduro said of Guaidó in an interview with multi-state television Telesur. .

“He is a criminal, he did it, he prepared my murder,” added the president, referring to Guaidó.

Venezuelan authorities thwarted a maritime raid in the state of La Guaira and accused the opposition sector that is grouped under the figure of Guaidó, the United States and Colombia, for the operation.

INSIST ON POINTING TO THE US AND COLOMBIA

And on Monday, they foiled another raid, this time on the coasts of the state of Aragua, about two hours from Caracas.

In these two events, 8 attackers died and 23 people were arrested, according to the last part, offered this Thursday.

The United States, Colombia and Guaidó himself denied their participation in the attacks almost immediately.

But one of Guaidó’s most prominent advisers acknowledged this morning that he signed a document with the US contractor Silvercorp, as part of an “exploration”, to carry out actions that would lead to the overthrow of Maduro.

“To see the possibility of capturing and delivering to the justice system members (Nicolás Maduro) with indictments (accusations), arrest warrant, etc.,” said Juan José Rendón, head of the Guaidó Strategy Committee, during an interview. with CNN in Spanish.

“POLITICAL DEGRADATION”

J.J. Rendón also said that Guaidó, whom fifty countries recognize as interim president, did not sign this agreement.

But Rendón’s words gave Maduro more fuel to charge against the opponent, whom the Prosecutor’s Office is already investigating for various reasons.

“The document that is officially circulating has the signature of Juan Guaidó,” said Maduro. “We are facing the political and moral degradation of the opposition,” he added about an issue denied by J.J. Rendón.

USA, WITH “HANDS Tucked”

Maduro also insisted that the United States participated in some way in the attacks, while pointing out to diplomat James Story, whom President Donald Trump nominated as ambassador for Venezuela, to have “his hands in” the operation.

“He is responsible for this unsuccessful incursion, he has his hands, his feet and his whole body,” he said.

Story is since July 2018 the interim charge d’affaires – the highest position in the absence of an ambassador – of the United States Embassy in Venezuela.

He first held his position in Caracas and now he does so from the United States Embassy in Colombia.

The Venezuelan government expelled Story from the country in January 2019, after Trump recognized Juan Guaidó as interim president.

THE SILENCE OF GUAIDÓ

Before the new accusations, Guaidó kept silent today and even suspended a telematic session of the Parliament, which he controls with the support of 100 of the 167 deputies of the body.

During the day, Guaidó’s team told journalists that the opponent would issue a statement setting out a position on the new elements of the case, which include the statement of one of the two Americans detained during the raid on Monday.

Venezuelan Vice President of Communications, Jorge Rodríguez, released a video in which a man is heard, who identifies himself as Airan Berry, one of the two Americans detained in the second group that attacked Venezuela, confessing to having participated in the so-called Operation Gideon, who sought to take control of the airport near Caracas to, among other things, take Maduro to the United States.

Berry, who claims to be 41 years old and part of the US Armed Forces. Between 1996 and 2012, he assures during the filmed questionnaire that his mission was to come to Venezuela to “give support” in these plans that, he reiterated, were made under the orders of the American contractor Silvercorp, in charge of Jordan Godreau.

